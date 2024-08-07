 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Roku now has a dedicated free sports channel

By
The tag on a Roku remote control.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

If you’re a Roku user who somehow doesn’t subscribe to anything else and have been sorely missing sports, you’re about to be thrown a bone. The aptly named Roku Sports Channel combines Roku’s free sports content into a single app and will feature all the sports programming that Roku currently licenses.

The Roku Sports Channel will be available starting August 12. It’s separate from the Sports section Roku launched in 2022, which sought to aggregate live events across various services.

Recommended Videos

“A curated always-on channel that leads our viewer through the wide variety of premium sports content available for free on The Roku Channel, Roku Sports Channel is an exciting addition to our expanding sports offering,” Joe Franzetta, head of sports for Roku Media, said in a press release. “We continue to see audiences enjoy the familiar, lean-back experience FAST offers, especially with sports. Sports is one of our most popular channel genres on The Roku Channel, which makes us so excited to make it even easier for audiences to jump into Roku’s standout programming.”

Don’t expect Roku Sports Channel to have the depth of the ESPN channel (with or without ESPN+). But it will have the sports programming that Roku either owns outright or licenses. That’ll include a smattering of live Major League Baseball games along with MLB Sunday Leadoff, The Rich Eisen Show, GMFB: Overtime, live races from Formula E, and some of Roku’s own sports originals.

Roku Sports Channel also will have NBA G League games and the Roku original WNBA documentary Renee Montgomery: A Radical Act.

Roku Sports Channel will be available only in the U.S., but it’ll be on any Roku streaming player or Roku TV, without requiring an additional subscription.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Phil Nickinson
Phil Nickinson
Section Editor, Audio/Video
Phil spent the 2000s making newspapers with the Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, the 2010s with Android Central and then the…
Max is now available to watch on YouTube Primetime Channels
Max on YouTube Primetime Channels as seen on an iPhone.

Max — the streaming service that houses all the shows and movies from the combined Warner Bros. Discovery universe — is now available to watch in full on YouTube. Or, rather, on YouTube Primetime Channels.

That's the somewhat clunky name for the scheme by which you can watch subscription services from within YouTube itself. It's exactly the same idea as what's going on with NFL Sunday Ticket. You subscribe and watch on YouTube and pay via your Google account. It's also pretty much the exact same thing as Max on Amazon Prime Channels. But unlike the Amazon options, only one flavor of Max is available on YouTube PrimeTime Channels. You'll get the full version, sans advertising, for $16 a month. (It rounds up to a little more than $18 a month after taxes.)

Read more
PBS Food brings its free streaming channel to Amazon, Roku
A graphic showing the PBS Food logo.

PBS isn’t exactly synonymous with advertising (those lines have definitely blurred over the years, however). But it’s also not ignoring the ridiculously large space that is free ad-supported television and today announced that PBS Food is available on Amazon Freevee, Plex, and Roku.

It’ll be a familiar experience as it’s an extension of the existing PBS Food brand and will include shows like Mind of a Chef, The French Chef with Julia Child, Eating In With Lidia, I’ll Have What Phil’s Having, Jacques Pépin: Heart & Soul, Essential Pépin, and Simply Ming, among others.

Read more
Sharp’s promised Roku OLED TV is now available and deeply discounted
Sharp Roku TV OLED 4K UHD.

In January 2023, Sharp surprised many observers by announcing its return to the North American TV market -- and then surprised us again by saying it intended to launch the first OLED TV powered by Roku. True to its word, you can now buy the Sharp Roku TV OLED 4K Ultra HD in 55- and 65-inch screen sizes, each of which has already been discounted for Black Friday sales.

Normally $1,900 for the 55-inch model and $2,500 for the 65-inch screen size (very similar prices to what LG asks for its 55- and 65-inch LG C3 OLED), the new Sharp OLED TVs are now $1,500 and $2,000, respectively.

Read more