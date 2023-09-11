This Samsung 55-inch 4K TV just had its price slashed to $350

Best Buy is frequently the home of great TV deals and that’s easily the case today with an awesome offer on the Samsung 55-inch TU690T 4K TV. Usually priced at $430, it’s down to $350 so you save $80 off the regular price. This is a particularly good deal given it’s a TV from a great company. If this sounds appealing to you already, keep reading while we tell you more about it.

Why you should buy the Samsung 55-inch TU690T 4K TV

With Samsung being one of the best TV brands out there, it’s always a smart move to check out what it’s offering. Of course, you get a great 55-inch 4K screen. It has HDR support so you can enjoy a wide spectrum of colors along with better visual details even in dark scenes. There’s also PurColor support so that colors on screen are fine-tuned to how they are meant to look so you get a better image every time.

While features-wise the Samsung 55-inch TU690T can’t compete with the best TVs, at this price it still has many of the core essentials. It’s all powered by Samsung’s Crystal Processor 4K, so any non-4K content is upscaled. It looks great compared to standard HD TVs. It’s also direct-lit to further help with fine-tuning blacks and whites for enhanced contrast.

Any time you want to watch something, you can rely on Tizen OS which is built-in and offers a simple-to-use interface to help you find your favorite streaming apps. It also saves the need to use a separate streaming device, which is convenient as there are only two HDMI inputs here. Still, with all the core apps available, you’ll only need those for a gaming console or Blu-ray player. There’s also Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant built-in so you don’t need to type commands in via the remote so often.

Usually priced at $430, the Samsung 55-inch TU690T 4K TV is down to $350 for a limited time at Best Buy. This deal is unlikely to stick around for long so if you’re keen to reap the benefits of a $80 discount, check it out now before you miss out.

