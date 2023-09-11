 Skip to main content
This Samsung 55-inch 4K TV just had its price slashed to $350

Jennifer Allen
By
Samsung 55 inch TU7000 Crystal 4K UHD Smart TV product image.
Samsung

Best Buy is frequently the home of great TV deals and that’s easily the case today with an awesome offer on the Samsung 55-inch TU690T 4K TV. Usually priced at $430, it’s down to $350 so you save $80 off the regular price. This is a particularly good deal given it’s a TV from a great company. If this sounds appealing to you already, keep reading while we tell you more about it.

Why you should buy the Samsung 55-inch TU690T 4K TV

With Samsung being one of the best TV brands out there, it’s always a smart move to check out what it’s offering. Of course, you get a great 55-inch 4K screen. It has HDR support so you can enjoy a wide spectrum of colors along with better visual details even in dark scenes. There’s also PurColor support so that colors on screen are fine-tuned to how they are meant to look so you get a better image every time.

While features-wise the Samsung 55-inch TU690T can’t compete with the best TVs, at this price it still has many of the core essentials. It’s all powered by Samsung’s Crystal Processor 4K, so any non-4K content is upscaled. It looks great compared to standard HD TVs. It’s also direct-lit to further help with fine-tuning blacks and whites for enhanced contrast.

Any time you want to watch something, you can rely on Tizen OS which is built-in and offers a simple-to-use interface to help you find your favorite streaming apps. It also saves the need to use a separate streaming device, which is convenient as there are only two HDMI inputs here. Still, with all the core apps available, you’ll only need those for a gaming console or Blu-ray player. There’s also Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant built-in so you don’t need to type commands in via the remote so often.

Usually priced at $430, the Samsung 55-inch TU690T 4K TV is down to $350 for a limited time at Best Buy. This deal is unlikely to stick around for long so if you’re keen to reap the benefits of a $80 discount, check it out now before you miss out.

Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience.
