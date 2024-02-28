 Skip to main content
Hurry! This Samsung 65-inch TV is under $400 right now

The Samsung TU69OT 4K Smart TV on a media cabinet in a living room.
Samsung

Getting a 65-inch 4K TV for less than $400 is a definite steal, so you wouldn’t want to miss this offer from Walmart. From its original price of $600, the 65-inch Samsung CU7000B 4K TV is available for just $398, following a $202 discount may not last long. If you think your home theater setup needs an upgrade, it will be tough to find a bargain with better value than this one, but you’re going to have to hurry because the 4K TV’s price may return to normal sooner than you think.

Why you should buy the Samsung 65-inch CU7000B 4K TV

Samsung is one of the best TV brands, and it consistently makes some of the best TVs every year. However, it’s also an excellent choice for TVs on the more affordable end, such as the 65-inch Samsung CU7000B 4K TV. It’s powered by Samsung’s Crystal Processor with 4K Ultra HD upscaling, so it can upgrade the quality of everything that you watch, and Motion Xcelerator technology ensures that action-packed scenes are smooth and clear. The 4K TV also offers Object Tracking Sound Lite, which creates 3D surround sound that follows what’s happening on the screen.

The 65-inch Samsung CU7000B 4K TV is also a smart TV, running on the brand’s Tizen platform. The Samsung Smart TV Hub shows personalized recommendations on what to watch across all of the popular streaming services. The 4K TV also supports the Samsung Gaming Hub, which gathers all of the top choices for cloud gaming in one place — you can stream popular games straight to the 65-inch Samsung CU7000B 4K TV without the need for a console.

Walmart’s $202 discount for the 65-inch Samsung CU7000B 4K TV, which reduces its price to only $398 from $600, is one of the most attractive TV deals that you can shop today. It’s also probably going to draw a lot of attention, which likely means there’s not much time before the stocks on sale run out. If you think the 65-inch Samsung CU7000B 4K TV is the perfect addition to your home theater setup, you’ll have to be quick with your purchase to make sure that you don’t miss out on the savings.

