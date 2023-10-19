This clearance sale gets you an 8K TV for less than $1,000

If you define a TV’s quality by the amount of pixels it contains, not its size, then this is one of the best TV deals you can shop. It’s for the Samsung 55-inch Class QN700B Neo QLED 8K Smart TV, which is surprisingly under $1,000. This is available to you as part of a clearance deal through Best Buy, which you can see if you tap the button below. There, you’ll find what could arguably compete for a slot amongst the best 8K TVs at a price of just $960. That’s $640 less than the typical $1,600, meaning that this is an absurdly great time to save.

Why you should buy the Samsung 55-inch Class QN700B Neo QLED 8K TV

The first and most important thing to consider about the Samsung QN700B is how much you’ll appreciate its resolution, as the resolution is its primary feature. 4K TVs, which are the next step “down” (they’re still really good), are 2160p. An 8K TV like the Samsung QN700B is 4320p. Though this number is exactly double the former number it actually represents four times the quality. What once was one pixel has become four. To put it into perspective, Samsung reports the Samsung QN700B has 33 million pixels.

A TV isn’t merely pixels, though. What else does the Samsung QN700B have for us? To make all programming feel incredible, it uses an internal processor to boost everything to 8K quality and, for content made for the High Dynamic Range, will display in HDR 32X. Motion acceleration, depth enhancement, and console-free Xbox gaming are also amongst the high-quality perks available to Samsung QN700B owners.

To remind you, this clearance deal on the Samsung QN700B is available now. By tapping the button below, you’ll find the TV (usually $1,600) for just $960. That’s a savings of $640. Should your budget be higher, there are other great 8K TV deals to check out, but you won’t find a good one for a lower price than this. So, to ensure you get this great price, you’ll need to tap the button below and check out via Best Buy. We don’t know when it’ll be gone.

