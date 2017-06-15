Sony’s massive 77-inch OLED TV finally has a price tag, and it ain’t cheap

Why it matters to you If you've been waiting until all the cards were on the table before deciding which OLED TV to buy, new pricing information should be a big help.

Updated: Added new pricing information for Sony’s 77-inch XBR-77A1E OLED TV.

We saw plenty of amazing TVs at CES earlier this year, including LG’s Wallpaper OLED TV, but what impressed us the most was the Sony XBR-A1E BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR TV line. Sony revealed pricing and availability for its 55-inch and 65-inch 2017 OLED TVs in March, along with pricing for an A/V receiver and a few soundbars, but we’ve been patiently awaiting the numbers for the biggest model.

On Thursday, Sony finally revealed pricing and availability for the massive 77-inch model, the XBR-77A1E. And, spoiler alert, it’s not cheap. The TV will run first adopters a whopping $20,000 to take home this monster-sized masterpiece. Pre-sales begin today, and the TVs are expected to land in stores and ship to your house (mansion, Arabian palace) from authorized dealers in July, with availability at Best Buy and Amazon. While that number is certainly shock inducing, it’s the same MSRP as LG’s own 77-inch OLED, which has since come down to $15K.

The XBR-A1E is Sony’s first large-screen OLED line, so we expected pricing to be relatively shock-inducing. OLED prices are coming down, but even the smaller models of Sony’s premium brand are up there. The 65-inch class XBR-65A1E will run you a pricey (but much more attainable) $6,500, while 55-inch XBR-55A1E is priced at $5,500.

If you’re getting a new TV, you’ll need something for sound, and Sony revealed multiple options at CES, including soundbars and its STR-DN1080 A/V receiver. The receiver features a technology referred to as “Phantom Surround Back,” which enables Dolby Atmos or DTS:X to produce sound similar to a 7.1.2-channel setup from a 5.1.2-channel speaker configuration. The STR-DN1080 will retail for $600.

Sony unveiled a pair of soundbars at CES — one compact model, and a larger, more capable flagship model. The HT-ST5000 Flagship Sound Bar packs 800 watts of power and boasts 7.1.2-channel Dolby Atmos surround sound for a price of $1,500. The HT-MT300 Compact Sound Bar takes a more minimalist approach, complete with a slim subwoofer that can be slid underneath a couch. This model is also much more affordable, retailing for $350.

Sony’s XBR-A1E Bravia OLED TV line began shipping in April, with all of the TVs finally landing sometime in July. The HT-MT300 Compact Sound Bar are available now, while the HT-ST5000 Flagship Sound Bar will ship in July. The STR-DN1080 HiFi began shipping in May. For more information on the new products, see the Sony website.