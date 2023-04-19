 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Buy’s deal of the day is $500 off a 65-inch Sony OLED TV

Jennifer Allen
By
Sony A90J OLED TV
Sony

Best Buy has one of the best TV deals around with $500 off the Sony 65-inch Bravia XR A90J OLED TV. Usually priced at $2,700, it’s down to $2,200 for a limited time only. While it’s still an expensive TV, it’s also one of the best around so being able to save $500 is sure to make it even more tempting to anyone who’s been considering buying a new TV. If you’re keen to learn more, read on while we take you through what the TV offers.

Why you should buy the Sony 65-inch Bravia XR A90J OLED TV

Sony is one of the best TV brands you can buy from and is a consistent leader in the TV world. With the Sony 65-inch Bravia XR A90J OLED TV, you’re getting truly great quality. It’s Sony’s best-ever OLED TV. Besides all the benefits of self-lit pixels that come with OLED, it also has XR OLED Contrast Pro so you get truly immersive depth and realism with the ultimate blacks and Sony’s brightest-ever OLED picture. Additionally, there’s XR Triluminos Pro Color so you can enjoy billions of accurate colors as well as truly impressive picture quality that is lifelike and natural to look at.

Such quality extends to whatever you’re watching with the Sony 65-inch Bravia XR A90J OLED TV using its Cognitive Processor XR to upscale content and provide intense contrast that is remastered nearly instantly. For gamers and sports fans, there’s also XR Motion Clarity which uses intelligent motion processing to provide you with fast-moving but blur-free action. The processor is able to analyze and precisely control everything so the picture quality is always silky smooth. This is easily one of the best OLED TVs around right down to its inclusion of HDMI 2.1 ports for the latest consoles.

Related

For movie fans, there’s also support for HDR, Dolby Vision, IAMX enhanced, and Netflix calibrated mode. Continuing what you would expect from one of the best TVs, you also get great sound with acoustic surface audio. It matches sound with the action on screen for an immersive experience. That means realistic sound as well as exceptionally clear dialog. Built-in subwoofers ensure plenty of powerful bass as well.

The Sony 65-inch Bravia XR A90J OLED TV is usually priced at $2,700 but right now at Best Buy, you can buy it for $2,200. Being able to save $500 is great on a TV that is already sure to last you a long time to come. If you’re passionate about your home cinema or gaming setup, you’re going to love the Sony 65-inch Bravia XR A90J OLED TV. Buy it now while it’s $500 off.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer

Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage for Digital Trends but also has a keen interest in Bluetooth speakers, smart home technology, wearables, and all things gaming.

As well as writing for Digital Trends, she regularly contributes at TechRadar, Lifewire, Mashable, and numerous others. She's also featured on the BBC. In her spare time, she watches many movies, plays many games, and enjoys the outdoors.

Ends midnight: Get this 55-inch 4K TV for just $350 at Best Buy
roku select series tv deals best buy april 2023 lifestyle product

If you need a modern TV for your new home theater setup, but you don't want to break the bank on a fancy QLED or OLED TV, consider the Roku Select Series. They're very cheap, reliable TVs with all the features you love about Roku built straight into them. Right now the 55-inch model is only $350 after an $80 discount. Check it out at Best Buy before it's sold out.

Why you should buy the 55-inch Roku Select Series
While 4k has become somewhat standard on modern TVs, regardless of the price range, we rarely see broad HDR support in this price bracket. But this Roku Select Series has it, and not only HDR 10+ but also HLG, which is the HDR format that most broadcasters use, so if you're into sports, this is the perfect TV to give you excellent image quality. That said, the base refresh rate is only 60Hz, which means you aren't going to get a lot out of things like modern console gaming, but if that's not important to you, then this isn't that much of an issue. We also really like the auto-brightening feature, which adjusts the brightness according to room lighting, which is a fantastic convenience feature if your TV is in a place with many windows.

Read more
Flash sale makes this 55-inch 8K TV cheaper than some 4K TVs
The Samsung QN700B QLED 8K TV with a wave on the screen, while mounted to a wall.

Most 8K TVs are wildly expensive. After all, 8K is the bleeding edge of TV technology -- very little content even supports it yet. But there is a ridiculously good dealing going on at Best Buy right now on a 55-inch Samsung 8K TV. The Samsung QN700B QLED 8K TV is only $1,000 for a limited time. It's usually $2,000, so this is a deal you won't want to miss.

Why you should buy the 55-inch Samsung QN700B Neo QLED 8K TV
While it's less expensive than its more advanced cousins -- the Samsung QN900B and the Samsung QN800B, which both appear in our list of the best 8K TVs -- for most families, the features of the Samsung QN700B Neo QLED 8K TV are more than enough. Its 55-inch display offers 8K Ultra HD, which is four times the resolution of 4K Ultra HD, and 33 million pixels, for the sharpest details that money can buy on a TV screen. Between QLED and OLED, QLED TVs like this one are much brighter, offer longer life spans, and guarantee no screen burn-ins.

Read more
This deal gets you a 70-inch 4K TV for just $430 at Best Buy
The Insignia F30 Series 4K TV mounted on a wall with the Fire TV interface on the screen.

Best Buy is a never-ending fountain of great TV deals. They're famous for steep discounts on mid-range TVs, and they aren't disappointing this week. Right now you can buy the 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV for just $430 after a $220 discount. If you don't really care about OLED or QLED technology, but want a massive TV that will cover a wall, this is the deal for you. Read more about the TV below, then check out the deal at Best Buy.

Why you should buy the Insignia 70-inch F30 Series 4K TV
We'll get straight to the downside -- Insignia isn't one of the best TV brands around, but it's also not one that should be entirely ignored. Crucially, in this price range, you still get good value for money. This Insignia 70-inch F30 Series 4K TV offers all the essentials. It has HDR support to help provide a wide range of color details and sharper contrast. There's also DTS Studio Sound to enhance the audio quality with immersive sound possible. Support for HDMI ARC and eARC means you can easily hook up a soundbar or AV receiver if you'd prefer that route.

Read more