Best Buy has one of the best TV deals around with $500 off the Sony 65-inch Bravia XR A90J OLED TV. Usually priced at $2,700, it’s down to $2,200 for a limited time only. While it’s still an expensive TV, it’s also one of the best around so being able to save $500 is sure to make it even more tempting to anyone who’s been considering buying a new TV. If you’re keen to learn more, read on while we take you through what the TV offers.

Why you should buy the Sony 65-inch Bravia XR A90J OLED TV

Sony is one of the best TV brands you can buy from and is a consistent leader in the TV world. With the Sony 65-inch Bravia XR A90J OLED TV, you’re getting truly great quality. It’s Sony’s best-ever OLED TV. Besides all the benefits of self-lit pixels that come with OLED, it also has XR OLED Contrast Pro so you get truly immersive depth and realism with the ultimate blacks and Sony’s brightest-ever OLED picture. Additionally, there’s XR Triluminos Pro Color so you can enjoy billions of accurate colors as well as truly impressive picture quality that is lifelike and natural to look at.

Such quality extends to whatever you’re watching with the Sony 65-inch Bravia XR A90J OLED TV using its Cognitive Processor XR to upscale content and provide intense contrast that is remastered nearly instantly. For gamers and sports fans, there’s also XR Motion Clarity which uses intelligent motion processing to provide you with fast-moving but blur-free action. The processor is able to analyze and precisely control everything so the picture quality is always silky smooth. This is easily one of the best OLED TVs around right down to its inclusion of HDMI 2.1 ports for the latest consoles.

For movie fans, there’s also support for HDR, Dolby Vision, IAMX enhanced, and Netflix calibrated mode. Continuing what you would expect from one of the best TVs, you also get great sound with acoustic surface audio. It matches sound with the action on screen for an immersive experience. That means realistic sound as well as exceptionally clear dialog. Built-in subwoofers ensure plenty of powerful bass as well.

The Sony 65-inch Bravia XR A90J OLED TV is usually priced at $2,700 but right now at Best Buy, you can buy it for $2,200. Being able to save $500 is great on a TV that is already sure to last you a long time to come. If you’re passionate about your home cinema or gaming setup, you’re going to love the Sony 65-inch Bravia XR A90J OLED TV. Buy it now while it’s $500 off.

Editors' Recommendations