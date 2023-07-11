Even if you’re regularly checking our guide on the best Prime Day deals, you’re not going to be able to find everything, there are just way too many. It also means if you’re looking for something in particular, like some of the best Prime Day headphone deals, you’re going to have to sift through a lot of information. But that’s where we have you covered. We’ve collected all of the best deals, across various guides, like this one which explores the best Sony headphone deals — and for Prime Day 2023, Amazon is offering a ton of Sony-related discounts. Your best way to find what you’re looking for is always going to be to browse for yourself, but if you want some quick recommendations, we have those for you below, as well.

Why you should shop the Sony headphones sale during Prime Day today

When it comes to exceptional audio experiences, nobody does it like Sony. But the question you’re probably facing right now is, in a head-to-head between Sony WH-1000XM5 vs. XM4, which headphones should you buy? We recommend reading through our guide to find that answer. What we’d rather talk about right now is not which pair to buy, but the fact that almost all pairs of relevant Sony headphones are on sale right now thanks to Prime Day. wireless noise-canceling and overhead headphones are on sale currently for $248, which is $102 off the regular $350 price tag. That’s a fantastic deal.

The Sony 1000XM4 features next-level music experiences with industry-leading noise cancellation tech, Edge-AI, and speak-to-chat tech with Alexa support. Plus, the headphones last for up to 30 hours on a single charge, with touch sensors for music and audio controls.

If you prefer your bass to be punchy, the noise canceling headphones are on sale too. Normally $250, they’re discounted to $118, saving you $132. Wow! These headphones can connect via Bluetooth to multiple devices at once, with effortless switching between them and excellent, intense sound. The extra bass in the name is not just a gimmick, as you’ll really get some extra kick when listening to bouncy tunes. The battery should also last all day, with a quick charge netting you quite a bit of extra time in a pinch.

Going in a different direction, Sony’s premium gaming headsets are also on sale as part of the Prime Day libations. The wired gaming headset, for example, is $58 today, which is $42 off the normal $100 price tag. They provide personalized spatial sound 360 degrees around you with precise directional detection. They work with both PC and PS5 and have a flip-up boom mic with a mute function, so you can talk to your friends and teammates while you play.

While these may be some of our top recommendations, we always make it clear that you should browse the sale yourself — you may find something you want that we didn’t cover here! Hurry though, this sale is only going to be available for two days as part of the Amazon Prime Day event. Once they’re gone, they’re gone for good, and they may even sell out before then.

Editors' Recommendations