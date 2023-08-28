Labor Day sales bring a discount on Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones

This year’s Labor Day sales are fast approaching, but Best Buy is giving you a head start with this opportunity to purchase the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones with a $50 discount. You’ll only have to pay $350 for these noise-canceling headphones instead of $400, but you need to act fast because stocks may already be gone once the holiday rolls in. You shouldn’t delay your purchase if you want to get them for cheaper than usual — it’s highly recommended that you proceed with buying them right now.

Why you should buy the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones

The Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones sit on top of our list of the best headphones for several reasons, starting with their top-tier active noise cancellation that prevents you from getting disturbed while you listen to your favorite music or catch up on streaming shows. The wireless headphones also offer a Speak to Chat feature that pauses whatever’s playing and lets in ambient sound when they detect that you’ve started a conversation, so you won’t need to take them off when you’re ordering food or asking for directions, for example.

You’ll also enjoy outstanding audio quality and crystal-clear hands-free calling with the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones, and with Bluetooth multipoint, you can pair them with two devices at the same time. They’re very comfortable to wear so you’ll be able to maximize their maximum battery life of up to 30 hours, and if you need to recharge them, just 3 minutes of being plugged in gets you 3 hours of usage. The Sony WH-1000XM5 was also recently updated to enable head-tracked spatial audio, which currently works with certain Netflix content.

If you were planning to take advantage of headphone deals on Labor Day, you don’t have to wait because Best Buy has already slashed the price of the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones. From their original price of $400, they’re down to $350 for savings of $50. You shouldn’t wait until the holiday arrives before you push through with the transaction though, because the offer may already sold out by then. There’s big chance that happens because the Sony WH-1000XM5 sell quickly whenever they appear in headphone deals, so don’t hesitate — buy them now.

Editors' Recommendations