Labor Day sales bring a discount on Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones

Aaron Mamiit
Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones hanging on wall hook in front of a mirror.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

This year’s Labor Day sales are fast approaching, but Best Buy is giving you a head start with this opportunity to purchase the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones with a $50 discount. You’ll only have to pay $350 for these noise-canceling headphones instead of $400, but you need to act fast because stocks may already be gone once the holiday rolls in. You shouldn’t delay your purchase if you want to get them for cheaper than usual — it’s highly recommended that you proceed with buying them right now.

Why you should buy the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones

The Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones sit on top of our list of the best headphones for several reasons, starting with their top-tier active noise cancellation that prevents you from getting disturbed while you listen to your favorite music or catch up on streaming shows. The wireless headphones also offer a Speak to Chat feature that pauses whatever’s playing and lets in ambient sound when they detect that you’ve started a conversation, so you won’t need to take them off when you’re ordering food or asking for directions, for example.

You’ll also enjoy outstanding audio quality and crystal-clear hands-free calling with the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones, and with Bluetooth multipoint, you can pair them with two devices at the same time. They’re very comfortable to wear so you’ll be able to maximize their maximum battery life of up to 30 hours, and if you need to recharge them, just 3 minutes of being plugged in gets you 3 hours of usage. The Sony WH-1000XM5 was also recently updated to enable head-tracked spatial audio, which currently works with certain Netflix content.

If you were planning to take advantage of headphone deals on Labor Day, you don’t have to wait because Best Buy has already slashed the price of the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones. From their original price of $400, they’re down to $350 for savings of $50. You shouldn’t wait until the holiday arrives before you push through with the transaction though, because the offer may already sold out by then. There’s big chance that happens because the Sony WH-1000XM5 sell quickly whenever they appear in headphone deals, so don’t hesitate — buy them now.

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
A big discount just landed on Samsung’s 65-inch ‘The Frame’ TV
The 50-inch Samsung Frame TV hangs on a living room wall displaying art.

If you’re looking for a new 4K TV to put at the center of your living room, Best Buy has a discount taking place on one of the more unique 4K TVs on the market. Samsung’s The Frame 4K TV is a good combination of minimalism and picture quality, and today the 65-inch model is marked down to $1,700. That’s a savings of $300 from its regular price of $2,000, and Best Buy is including free shipping with a purchase.

Why you should buy the 65-inch Samsung Frame QLED 4K TV
Some people may not be looking for discretion when it comes to their home theater, but if you’re looking for a 4K TV with brilliant picture quality and little fuss when it comes to taking up space in the room, Samsung’s The Frame TV is for you. This TV utilizes QLED picture technology. Like all of the best TVs, it produces a picture that looks great no matter what kind of content you may be watching. It produces a billion shades of color with 100% color volume, and it also has anti-reflection technology. In other words, it creates one of the more naturally immersive viewing experiences you’ll find in a TV.

Read more
Bose and Sony: Our picks for the best Prime Day headphone deals
Digital Trends Best Prime Day Headphone Deals

With so many Prime Day deals going on now that the big event has finally started, it can be hard to know where to begin. In particular, there are plenty of big price cuts on some of the best headphones around. If you've no idea where to begin, we're here to help. Below, we've picked out our very favorite headphone deal around, along with a selection of the other best deals. In no time, you'll find the right pair of cans for your ears and budget.
Our favorite Prime Day headphone deal
Bose QuietComfort 45 -- $229, was $329

The pick of the Prime Day headphone deals is the Bose QuietComfort 45. Usually priced at $329 but down to $229 right now, the wireless headphones are some of the best noise-canceling headphones around while also offering great sound quality, a comfy build, and pretty much everything else you could want from excellent headphones.

Read more
This waterproof Bluetooth speaker doubles as a portable charger, and it’s $30 off
A JBL Charge 5 Bluetooth speaker sits on a beach.

Higher temperatures are here to stay, and whether for the beach or the backyard, a portable speaker is a good summer investment. There’s some savings to be had on the JBL Charge 5 Bluetooth speaker at Best Buy today. The popular speaker is marked down to just $150, which is a savings of $30 from its regular price of $180. Free shipping is included with your purchase, as are four free months of Amazon Music Unlimited and four free months of SiriusXM.

Why you should buy the JBL Charge 5 Bluetooth speaker
JBL has been making quality portable speakers for some time, with some of them ranking among the best Bluetooth speakers and the best wireless speakers. One of its more popular models is the JBL Charge 5, which is the newest version of its Charge lineup. It produces high quality sound with an optimized long excursion driver, separate tweeter, and dual pumping JBL bass radiators. These deliver rich and clear audio. They sound great with music but can playback movies and other entertainment with great fidelity by connecting to a laptop or other Bluetooth device. The speaker is able to connect to two smartphones or tablets at a time, which makes source audio swappable and a potential community experience.

Read more