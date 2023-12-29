The best headphones of 2023 are on sale at Best Buy today

Now that the year is almost over, it is time to stock up on products that will make your life easier in 2024. If you’ve been on the hunt for the perfect set of headphones, we’ve found a deal for you. Right now, the Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones are $50 off at Best Buy. Originally priced at $400, you can get these headphones for $350 to help enhance your listening experience. We voted these the best headphones of 2023, so they are definitely worth a purchase.

Why you should buy the Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones

If you want distraction-free listening, these headphones are a must. They feature two processors that control eight microphones for exceptional call quality and unprecedented noise-cancelling that keep out high and mid frequency sounds. These headphones are great for taking hands-free phone calls with precise voice pickup technology and advanced audio signal processing that will let others hear your voice clearly. They also feature a Speak-to-Chat function that automatically stops your music and lets in ambient sound so you are able to keep your headphones on while taking a phone call.

For those with multiple devices, a new update allows you to connect these Bluetooth headphones with two other Bluetooth devices at the same time, which offers a great deal of convenience. When you receive a call, your headphones will know which device is ringing and connect to the right one automatically.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 over-the-ear headphones received a five-star review from our review team, who praised the product’s comfort, ultra-clear call quality, excellent sound and battery life. According to our reviewer, these headphones are worth the price and “you get a product that is premium in every way, and for now, they’re the best wireless headphones you can buy.” Need we say more?

Grab these wireless headphones for a $50 discount before time runs out. The best Sony headphone deals are here to help you make an informed decision about your next purchase, but we think you might lean towards the Sony WH-1000XM5 when it comes to purchasing your next pair of headphones. For $350 you can get these highly-rated and sleek-looking headphones that are originally priced at $400.

