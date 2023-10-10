With Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sales event have come discounts on all sorts of headphone models, and one of the best headphone deals you’ll find there is also one of the best Sony headphone deals. The Sony WH-XB910N Extra Bass wireless headphones have seen a massive price drop to a sales price of just $118. They would typically cost $250, making this Prime Day headphone deal worth $132 in savings. Free shipping is included with your purchase.

Why you should buy the Sony WH-XB910N Extra Bass wireless headphones

The Sony WH-XB910N Extra Bass wireless headphones rank among the best headphones currently available on the market, and they’re a popular selection for pairing with home theater setups and content creation equipment. One of the more attractive features of these headphones is their noise-cancelation capabilities. They feature dual noise-canceling technology that utilizes multiple built-in microphones to truly shut out the world around you. This makes them a great headphone option if you work in offices with a lot of commotion, or if you’re a content creator that makes a lot of commotion and want to give your neighbors or office colleagues a break.

The Sony WH-XB910N Extra Bass wireless headphones are also know for the high quality audio playback. They feature extra bass that improves sound quality and brings a deep, punch experience whether you have them connected to your home theater setup or your Spotify playlist. These are also good headphones if you like to do your listening on the go. They’re capable of reaching 30 hours of battery life on a single charge, which is plenty to power through road trips or weekend binge-watching sessions. The Sony WH-XB910N headphones switch easily between devices, and can be paired with two Bluetooth devices at a time. They also include a touch panel, which allows you to change music tracks, adjust volume, or interact with phone calls with just a tap.

The Sony WH-XB910N Extra Bass wireless headphones are just $118 at Amazon for Prime Day today. This makes for a savings of $132, as they’re regularly priced at $250. Act quickly to claim this deal while you can, as it’s a Prime Exclusive Deal and will end with Prime Day.

Editors' Recommendations