It’s not every day you can take a home a 1080p Full HD television for just $100, but that’s exactly what’s on the table with one of today’s best Black Friday deals. The 40-inch model of the TCL S3 LED smart TV is seeing an impressive $130 discount at Best Buy, which brings its price down from $230 to a Black Friday sale price of just $100. This is one of the best Black Friday TV deals available, so act quickly to claim it while inventory lasts.

Why you should buy the TCL 40-inch S3 HD smart TV

Whether you’re building a home theater on a budget or simply want something affordable to stick in the corner for game ays, the 40-inch model of the TCL S3 HD smart TV should be at the top of your list of considerations. While it lacks the 4K resolution you’ll find in the best TVs, it’s capable of producing a high quality, 1080p Full HD image, which was the high-end standard for nearly two decades and can still look great in most situations. That image comes via an LED display that offers superior brightness and high color contrast. It utilizes directly-lit backlighting that offers good light uniformity and makes it work well in any room.

And because this is a smart TV, it comes with easy, built-in access to streaming content. This includes access to things like the best new shows to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Max, and more and the best movies on Netflix. This TV utilizes the Fire TV Smart OS, which brings your favorite movies, shows, and live TV together all in one place. Additional smart features include the ability to control the TV using voice commands. The TCL S3 HD TV is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, and it can also pair with any of the best wireless headphones that have Bluetooth connectivity in order to create a private listening experience.

Don't Miss:

This super low Black Friday deal on the 40-inch TCL S3 Full HD TV is a tough one to beat. You can add it to your entertainment hub for just $100, which is a savings of $130 from its regular price of $230. Free shipping is included, and in many areas you can pick it up today at your nearest Best Buy.

Editors' Recommendations