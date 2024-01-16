If you’re looking for great TV deals ahead of the Super Bowl, Best Buy is the place to go. For instance, you can buy a huge TCL 98-inch S5 S-Class 4K TV for $3,000 right now. That might sound expensive but it usually costs $5,000 so you’re saving a huge $2,000 off the regular price. If you’re keen for a truly big screen experience in the comfort of your own home, this is your chance to do so for less than usual. Want to know more? Keep reading while we take you through what it has to offer.

Why you should buy the TCL 98-inch S5 S-Class 4K TV

The obvious selling point to the TCL 98-inch S5 S-Class 4K TV is its huge display. It’s the kind of size where it’s really important to check what size TV to buy that will suit your living space as it could potentially swamp the room. Once you’ve checked that, you’ll love the TCL 98-inch S5 S-Class 4K TV. Its huge 98-inch panel offers a 120Hz refresh rate so it’s capable of handling the fast moving action of the Super Bowl and anything else too.

With Motion Rate 480 technology with MEMC Frame Insertion, it also combines multiple motion enhancements for best-in-class motion clarity, while there’s a wide color gamut for richer colors. Adding to the many reasons why TCL is one of the best TV brands, the TCL 98-inch S5 S-Class 4K TV also adds on HDR Ultra features like Dolby Vision IQ support, as well as HDR10+, HDR10 and HLG.

Want even more? Well, you’ll love the high brightness direct LED backlight which gives you a better and brighter set of visuals, while gamers will appreciate the auto game mode with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro so you get the lowest possible input lag and latency. Game Accelerator 240 functionality gives you 240 VRR too.

Other features include TCL’s AIPQ Engine with Deep Learning AI so that non-4K content is intelligently optimized to look better, while there are three HDMI inputs including one eARC which is great for hooking up your soundbar or AV receiver.

Packed with great features while also being a huge TV, the TCL 98-inch S5 S-Class 4K TV may not feature in our look at the best TVs but it’s still well worth your time if you want the ultimate experience watching the Super Bowl.

Usually priced at $5,000, the TCL 98-inch S5 S-Class 4K TV is down to $3,000 at Best Buy. For anyone seeking a huge TV for less than usual, this is a pretty sweet deal. We’re expecting to only be available for a short period of time so if it’s for you, hit the buy button now before you miss out. If you’re a My Best Buy Plus or Total member, you’ll even save an extra $500.

