This massive 98-inch TV is still expensive, but also $2,000 off

Not every family will be able to afford the 98-inch TCL S5 S-Class 4K TV, but with Best Buy’s offer, it could be within your reach. From its eye-popping original price of $5,000, it’s currently down to $3,000 for savings of $2,000. It’s still expensive, but it will be worth every single penny once you’ve got it set up in your living room. You’re going to want to hurry if you want to get this massive display with this discount though, as we’re not sure how much time remains before this deal goes offline.

Why you should buy the 98-inch TCL S5 S-Class 4K TV

First and foremost, you need to make sure that you have enough space for the 98-inch TCL S5 S-Class 4K TV in your living room by checking out our guide on what size TV to buy. If you do, then there’s no question — you’re going to absolutely love watching your favorite shows and movies on this large display. With 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp details, a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scenes without motion blur, support for all of the most advanced HDR TV formats, and immersive 3D sound with DTS Virtual: X, you’ll literally be getting a home theater with the 98-inch TCL S5 S-Class 4K TV.

With Google TV, not only will you be able to access all of the popular streaming services on the 98-inch TCL S5 S-Class 4K TV, but you’ll also be able to navigate its menus with voice commands through either Google Assistant or Amazon’s Alexa. The TV also comes with built-in Chromecast, so you can stream content from your mobile devices to the gigantic screen.

If you’re willing to spend $3,000 on your home theater setup, there’s probably no better option in the market right now than the 98-inch TCL S5 S-Class 4K TV. The $2,000 in savings on its original price of $5,000 is one of the largest price cuts among all the TV deals that are online, and while it doesn’t exactly make the 98-inch TCL S5 S-Class 4K TV an affordable choice, it should attract your attention if you want a cinematic experience in your living room. However, you need to hurry with your purchase if you’re interested, because there’s a chance that the offer is no longer available tomorrow.

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
