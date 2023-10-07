Best Buy just knocked $1,000 off this huge 98-inch 4K TV



We’re not exactly sure why you’d want a 98-inch screen, except that it’s awesome, but if you do want one, then this is one of the early Prime Day TV deals you’ll want to take advantage of. Coming in from Best Buy, this massive TCL S5 S-Class is going for an eye-watering $4,000, although it’s been similarly discounted by an eye-watering $1,000, down from its original $5,000. While we know it’s a substantial sum, it’s one of the best Prime Day deals on a big TV you’ll find, at least if you want something jam-packed with features.

Why you should buy the TCL 98-inch S5 S-Class

It’s hard to know where to start with a TV that’s so packed with features, but we guess the best place is with the image quality, and we’re happy to say it’s pretty amazing. TCL pulls out all the stops, throwing in Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG. If you’re not familiar with that last one, HLG is an HDR standard used by several broadcasters, especially in sports, so if you’re a fan of watching those, and let’s be honest, you probably are, then this is the perfect TV for you. We also want to point out that the base refresh rate is 120Hz, making it perfect for high-action sports, shows, and films, and is even good for gaming, whether you’re using a PS5, Xbox Series X, or a high-end gaming PC.

As for audio fidelity, while we tend to recommend grabbing one of these soundbar deals, this 98-inch TCL S5 is big enough to include its own subwoofer, so you’ll get to enjoy bass-heavy content more than you would with a regular TV. As for convenience, it, of course, comes with a remote that has a microphone and support for Amazon, Google Alexa, and Chromecast, so you can control and browse the TV with relative ease. You can even pair a set of Bluetooth headphones to the TV for private listening, which is great if you’re watching stuff late at night and don’t want to bother your family or neighbors.

The 98-inch S5 S-Class from TCL is a beast, not only in size but also in all the things shoved under the hood. While it is a substantial sum to pay, even with the deal from Best Buy bringing it down to $4,000 from $5,000, it’s well worth investing if you want the biggest and the best. Otherwise, be sure to check out some of these other TV deals for alternatives.

