Delivered for the Super Bowl: This 65-inch Sony OLED TV is $600 off

Aaron Mamiit
By
There’s not long left until the Super Bowl but there are still some great TV deals around so that you can watch the game in style. One major highlight is being able to buy the 65-inch Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED 4K TV for just $1,700 from Best Buy, saving $600 off the regular price of $2,300. While it’s still not exactly cheap, it is a huge discount on a highly sought-after TV.

As with all the best TV deals, we can’t guarantee how long this TV will stay at this price. It’s one of the best around and it was previously part of a brief sale by Best Buy, meaning it’s staying well-priced for longer than we expected. The 65-inch Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED is truly something special and that goes for far more than just watching the Super Bowl. Here’s what to expect when you buy the A80L today.

Why you should buy the 65-inch Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED 4K TV

The Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED 4K TV is highlighted in our roundup of the best OLED TVs for a variety of reasons, including fantastic picture quality provided by 4K Ultra HD resolution on its 65-inch screen and support for HDR content, as enabled by Sony’s intelligent Cognitive Processor XR. It’s also a smart TV that runs on Google TV for access to all of the most popular streaming services, as well as hands-free voice control through Google Assistant. The Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED 4K TV is perfect for PlayStation 5 owners, as it offers exclusive features such as automatic HDR setting adjustments, alongside gaming-specific settings through the Game Menu.

Is it worth it to splurge on an OLED TV though? In our OLED versus QLED comparison, QLED TVs remain cheaper on a price-per-inch of screen size basis, but you’ll want to spend extra on OLED TVs for advantages such as perfect black levels, superior response times, wider viewing angles, lower power consumption, and less blue light emissions for better eye comfort.

For those who are interested in OLED TV deals, here’s a bargain that you should heavily consider — the 65-inch Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED 4K TV at $600 off, which brings its price down to $1,700 from $2,300. It’s still on the expensive side, but we can assure you that you’ll be getting amazing value if you purchase this TV. There’s still some time before Best Buy’s three-day sale ends, but it’s not recommended to wait until the last minute because we’re not sure if stocks will still be available by then, so if you want to have the 65-inch Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED 4K TV delivered to your doorstep with a discount, complete the transaction right now.

