VIZIO rolls out all-new Quantum 4K QLED smart TVs: Get them at Walmart right now

VIZIO M75Q6-L4 all-new Quantum 4K QLED HDR smart TVs
VIZIO

When brands launch new TVs, especially models that utilize the latest technologies, the prices tend to be expensive. But it doesn’t always have to be that way, and one brand proving it to the world is VIZIO. More specifically, VIZIO is launching all-new Quantum 4K QLED Smart TVs in 65-inch and 75-inch sizes. Here’s the kicker: Both models will be available at Walmart and are incredibly affordable. Starting at $498, you can get your hands on a shiny new Quantum 4K QLED Smart TV, leveraging next-generation colors and clarity with HDR Dolby Vision support and spectacular Quantum Color technology (QLED) that puts over 1 billion colors on screen. These sets are excellent for gaming, too, thanks to AMD FreeSync compatibility and the option to crank up frame rates to 120Hz when in 1080P. Of course, there’s much more to share about these VIZIO TVs, so keep reading.

Why you should buy the all-new VIZIO Quantum 4K QLED HDR smart TVs

There are two new models, one a 65-inch panel and the other in a 75-inch size. Both utilize QLED Quantum Color technology in a 4K UHD (2160P) resolution. At the top of the list of features is WiFi 6, the latest wireless connectivity tech for faster, better, and less congested internet connections. You’ll want a WiFi 6-capable router to support those faster connections, by the way. Central to the wireless connectivity is VIZIO’s smart TV platform with WatchFree+, a service not unlike cable TV that gives you access to thousands of on-demand and freely available content.

The new VIZIO TVs are also smart home-ready, with a voice remote so you can search using simple voice commands and control content. Moreover, it works directly with Chromecast, Apple AirPlay 2, and respective voice assistants, including Apple Home (Siri), Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa.

For video, you get support for HDR and HDR Dolby Vision, AMD FreeSync compatibility — and yes, you can use this as a huge PC gaming monitor — HDMI eARC, and support for DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Atmos. If you’re not familiar with any of those features, don’t worry, it means that these TVs are excellent for modern home theater setups. You’ll get premium-quality audio and video, resulting in probably some of the most immersive entertainment experiences you’ll ever have at home. Make sure to pair your new TV with an exceptional surround audio system or soundbar.

You don’t have to empty your bank account or visit any fancy stores to get your hands on either VIZIO smart TV, either. Both are available at Walmart right now. The 65-inch is $498, and the 75-inch is $698, prices you simply cannot beat. In case we need to say it, these VIZIO smart TVs offer incredible value.

