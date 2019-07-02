Digital Trends
Smart Home

Amazon cuts prices of Fire TV Recast DVRs for cord-cutters in Pre-Prime Day Deal

Bruce Brown
By
Amazon dropped the price of yet another Alexa-compatible smart home device in this year’s increasingly dramatic buildup to Prime Day 2019. With this latest deal, you can buy the Fire TV Recast over-the-air digital video recorder for $100 off the usual selling price.

Both Fire Recast TV models are on sale with the same discount. The Fire TV Recast with two tuners and 500 GB of content storage records up to 75 hours of content and the Fire TV Recast with four tuners and 1TB storage holds 150 hours of video. With either model, you save $100 during this sale. If you cut the cord from cable or satellite TV service and stream video content over the air (OTA), the Fire TV Recast lets you watch and record sports, TV series, and any other shows you receive with an HD antenna.

In order to use the Fire TV Recast to record programming, you need an HD antenna to receive OTA streaming digital video from local network affiliate stations and other local or regional channels. The Fire TV Recast connects to the same Wi-Fi network as a Fire TV streaming media player or Echo Show smart display. Finally, you’ll need to access the free Fire TV app on a Fire tablet or iOS or Android mobile device. To be clear about what you can and cannot record with the Fire TV Recast: it works with OTA streaming content only and cannot record shows from cable or satellite services or from streaming apps such as Netflix or Prime Video.

The Recast is Amazon Alexa compatible so you can enjoy the added convenience of voice control. You can use Alexa voice commands to search and select channels, schedule and play recordings, and manage the Recast’s content. When you’re away from home, or anywhere with a mobile device running the Fire TV mobile app you can watch live and recorded content via the Recast when you are connected to the Internet via Wi-Fi or a cellular signal.

Normally priced $230, the 75-hour capacity Fire TV Recast with two tuners is just $130 during this Pre-Prime Day sale. You can double the storage capacity with the 150-hour capacity Fire TV Recast with four tuners for $180 during this sale instead of the usual $280 price. If you’re happy you cut the cord from cable and satellite TV services but miss the convenience of recording content to watch on your schedule, this is a great opportunity to take advantage of awesome prices.

