 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The best Black Friday washer and dryer bundle deals happening now

Andrew Morrisey
By

Black Friday is a great opportunity to land some savings on household appliances, and this year’s early Black Friday deals include a lot of great discounts on washer and dryer bundles. The best washing machines and the best dryers are made all the better when they come bundled together. We’ve tracked down the best washer and dryer bundles you can shop this Black Friday, with several different brands offering a range of features and capacities to choose from.

Best LG washer & dryer Black Friday deals

The LG smart washer and dryer in an entry room.
LG

LG is one of the most well-known names in electronics. It makes devices from TVs to smartphones, but its home appliances are perhaps its most impressive lineup. LG has a lot to offer when it comes to washer and dryer bundles. It makes a lot of different models of varying capacities, and it offers some of the most cutting edge washing and drying smart features as well.

  • LG top-load washer and smart electric dryer bundle —
  • LG top-load washer and 7.3-cubic feet electric dryer —
  • LG stackable front-load washer with 7.4-cubic feet dryer —
  • LG top-load high-efficiency washer with 7.3-cubic feet dryer —
  • LG stackable front-load smart washer with 7.4-cubic feet smart dryer —

Best Samsung washer & dryer Black Friday deals

Samsung 4.5-cubic foot smart front load washer and 7.5-cubic foot smart electric dryer in a kitchen with light green cabinets.
Samsung

Samsung is well known in the world of electronics. It may be one of the best value brands, as its products maintain quality and affordability. This is true of Samsung washers and dryers as well. You’ll find several Samsung bundles among the current Black Friday washer and dryer bundle deals. There are plenty of styles, color varieties, sizes, and smart feature packages to choose from.

  • Samsung top-load high-efficiency washer with 7.2-cubic feet dryer —
  • Samsung vibration reduction top-load washer with 7.2-cubic feet dryer —
  • Samsung top-load smart washer with 7.4-cubic feet dryer —
  • Samsung stackable front-load washer with 7.5-cubic feet dryer —
  • Samsung WaterJet top-load washer with 7.4-cubic feet dryer —

Best Whirlpool washer & dryer Black Friday deals

A Whirlpool washer and dryer set installed in a kitchen.
Whirlpool

You can’t go wrong with Whirlpool appliances. It’s been around for more than a century and has adapted with technological advancements along the way. Whirlpool is a good brand to shop if you’re looking for some basic washer and dryer bundle deals, but it also offers higher-end bundles with plenty of smart features to add to your home.

  • Whirlpool top-load washer with 7-cubic feet dryer —
  • Whirlpool top-load washer with built-in faucet with 7-cubic feet dryer —
  • Whirlpool top-load washer with 2-in-1 agitator with 7-cubic feet dryer —
  • Whirlpool stackable front-load washer with 7.4-cubic feet dryer —
  • Whirlpool top-load washer with pretreat station with 7.4-cubic feet dryer —
  • Whirlpool stackable front-load washer with Tumble Fresh with 7.4-cubic feet dryer —

Other washer & dryer Black Friday deals we love

GE Top Load Washer and Gas Dryer in a laundry room.
GE

But the Black Friday washer and dryer bundle deals don’t end with brands like Samsung, LG, and Whirlpool. There are still a lot of deals out there if you’re on the hunt for a washer and dryer bundle deal. Smart features will vary from brand to brand, but sizes are pretty universal. So don’t hesitate if you see a washer and dryer bundle that offers the right technologies for your needs. Any one of these washer and dryer bundles will fit nicely into any smart home, and every one of them offers ample savings for Black Friday.

  • Insignia top-load washer with 6.7-cubic feet dryer —
  • Hotpoint top load washer with 6.2-cubic feet 4-cycle dryer —
  • Maytag top-load high-efficiency washer with 7-cubic feet dryer —
  • GE top-load washer with 7.2-cubic feet dryer —
  • GE stackable front-load smart washer with 7.8-cubic feet 10-cycle dryer —
  • Samsung stackable font-load smart washer with 7.5-cubic feet smart dryer —
  • Samsung large capacity front-load washer with 7.5-cubic feet stackable dryer —

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer and filmmaker. His interest in storytelling and its many mediums led to an interest…
Best Buy Black Friday deals: 12 best offers you can shop now
Digital Trends Best Black Friday Best Buy Deals

Best Buy is pulling out the big guns this Black Friday to compete with Amazon Black Friday deals, and we're seeing a lot of great deals across the board, whether you want a laptop, a vacuum cleaner, or a fitness tracker. Of course, there are a lot of deals to go through, so we've done our best to collect some of our favorite ones below so that you don't have to. We'll also be updating this page as more and better deals come along, so be sure to check back regularly. Also, be sure to check out the Walmart Black Friday sale, as it's also going all out in the hopes of competing with Amazon.

Top 3 Best Buy Black Friday Deals
Nest Hub -- $60, was $100

Read more
The best coffee maker Black Friday deals happening now
The Keurig K-Duo coffee maker sets on a kitchen counter.

We've pulled a list of the best Black Friday deals on coffee makers available right now. We've pulled some options for single-serve, coffee pots, espresso and a combination. Our favorite deal currently available is on the Cuisinart Coffee Center, but keep reading to see some other great options available today. These include Keurig Black Friday deals.
Best coffee maker Black Friday deal

Our favorite coffee maker deals right now is this Cuisinart Coffee Center. It's on sale for $176 after a $54 discount from its original price of $230 at Best Buy. Cuisinart is a quality home appliance brand that you know you can trust, and this option includes everything you could want to make a standard cup of coffee. Let's dig in to its features.
The Cuisinart Coffee Center lets you do everything you could need for a standard cup of coffee. Let's start at the beginning. You have a bag of whole coffee beans, the best way to store them. You can grind them right in the top of this Cuisinart. No more fuddling with a separate grinder, which saves space on your countertop and makes zero mess, compared to pouring the ground coffee from a grinder to a filter. Once you've ground your beans, you can set the coffee to brew into the carafe. This machine has a built in charcoal filter for your water too. There's a bold mode and a regular mode, so you can decide how strong you want your coffee. The carafe brews up to 12 cups.
If you're more of a quick hits, single serve coffee drinker, you have that option too. This Cuisinart has a built in single-serve option that accepts standard K-Cups. You can brew a single serving of 8, 10 or 12 ounces. This whole system is programmable, so you can set it to start brewing your coffee before you even wake up in the morning.

Read more
The best early Keurig Black Friday deals — from $35
Digital Trends Best Black Friday Keurig Deals

Coffee lovers, you should take advantage of the discounts from Black Friday deals to get a Keurig coffee maker for much cheaper than usual. These machines are known for their simplicity of use and consistent brewing output, with different models for making single-cup beverages, iced drinks, and more. However, you should know that whenever Keurig devices appear in coffee maker Black Friday deals, they don't last long because they're always in high demand. If you don't want to miss out on the potential savings, you're going to have to push through with your transaction as soon as possible. To make things easier for you, we've gathered our favorite offers below.
Best Keurig Black Friday deal

The Keurig K-Express is among the cheapest ways to get into Keurig's system of coffee makers, but that doesn't mean you're giving up a lot of features with this machine. The Keurig K-Express brews your drink from coffee pods in just minutes, and all it takes is pushing a button. The coffee maker can make cups of 6 ounces, 8 ounces, and 10 ounces, and it comes with a removable water reservoir with a capacity of 36 ounces so it can make multiple cups before you need to refill it. Walmart's Keurig deals for Black Friday brings the price of the Keurig K-Express down to an even more affordable $35 following a $24 discount on its original price of $59, but you need to hurry with your purchase because stocks may already be running out.

Read more