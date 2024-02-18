 Skip to main content
193 dishwasher prices slashed in Best Buy’s Presidents’ Day sale

If your dishwasher is already showing signs that it needs a replacement, now’s a great time to buy one because of the discounts that you can get from Best Buy’s Presidents’ Day sale. It’s an excellent idea to take advantage of the dishwasher deals from Best Buy as it’s one of the best places to buy a dishwasher, but you need to hurry with your purchase. The bargains are online early to give you a head start with your shopping before the holiday even arrives, but that also means the more popular models may get sold out quickly. Whether you take a look at our recommendations below or check out all the dishwashers that are part of the sale, you need to make your choice as soon as possible.

What to buy in Best Buy’s Presidents’ Day dishwashers sale

The cheapest dishwashers that are included in Best Buy’s Presidents’ Day sale are the Amana Front Control Built-In Dishwasher, which is from $400 for savings of $100, and the Frigidaire 24-inch Front Control Built-In Dishwasher, which is also after a $135 discount on its sticker price of $435. Other affordable options include the Insignia 24-inch Front Control Built-In Dishwasher, which is instead of $400 for $50 in savings; the Samsung 24-inch Front Control Built-In Dishwasher that’s for savings of $320 on its original price of $720; and the GE Top Control Built-In Dishwasher that’s $185 off for a from $585.

If you want to equip your kitchen with a smart dishwasher, there are several options that are made by some of the best dishwasher brands. The Samsung 24-inch Top Control Smart Built-In Stainless Steel Tub Dishwasher, which is instead of $765 for savings of $235, works with Samsung’s SmartThings platform so you can remotely control it through your smartphone, while the Bosch 800 Series 24inch Top Control Smart Built-In Stainless Steel Tub Dishwasher, which is after a $135 discount on its original price of $1,350, uses the Home Connect app for personalized cleaning and voice control through Amazon’s Alexa or Google Home.

There are all kinds of dishwashers available with discounts in Best Buy’s Presidents’ Day sale, but that doesn’t mean you can take your time choosing what to purchase. Stocks may get sold out even before the holiday arrives, so if any of the bargains above catch your attention, proceed with the transaction as soon as possible. If  want to browse through all the available deals, just make sure you hurry as the offers may expire at any moment.

