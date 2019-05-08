Digital Trends
Google Nest Hub Max vs. Amazon Echo Show: Battle of the smart home video hubs

Alina Bradford
By

When it comes to smart home video hubs, there’s no bigger brands than Google and Amazon. The Google Nest Hub Max, announced at the 2019 Google I/O event, and the second generation Amazon Echo Show are closely matched when it comes to screen size, sound quality and price, but which one comes out on top? This comparison will help you pick the right hub for your needs.

Sound

Both of these hubs have excellent sound quality. For most of us casual listeners, you probably won’t be able to tell much difference.

The Echo Show’s fantastic sound quality is due to its dual 2-inch neodymium drivers with a passive bass radiator, 2 x 10W  and Dolby processing. The speakers fill up the room with multi-dimensional sound, and most people won’t be disappointed by the bass.

The Nest Hub Max Stereo speaker system includes 2x 18mm 10W tweeters and a 1x 75mm 30W subwoofer. It also has the ability to fill a room with sound, and the bass is very good.

Nest Hub Max Hands-On Review
Nest Hub Max speaker Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Screen

When it comes to a video home hub, a great screen is one of the most important features. Both the Show and the Nest Hub Max have big, crystal-clear screens. The Nest Hub Max comes with a 10-inch HD screen with 1,280 x 800 resolution, while the Echo has a 10.1 HD screen with 1,280 x 800. So, basically the screen stats are the same, but the Echo is a tiny bit bigger.

Amazon Echo Show 2 Review

Camera

The camera category is what sets these two hubs apart. The Echo has a 5MP camera, which isn’t bad. It’s just that the Nest Hub Max has so much more.

The Max includes a 6.5MP camera with 127-degree wide field of view, auto-framing and face-match technology. This means that the camera can identify you and bring up your personal calendar and other items on the screen when you approach. Also, when you are on a video call it will follow you as you move around the room, keeping you in the shot.

The Nest Hub Max camera can also be used as a Nest Cam security camera, as well, and can detect hand movements. Currently, holding your hand out to the camera will pause or play video. Google told Digital Trends that it’s looking into designing more hand gesture features for the Max in the future.

Nest Hub Max Hands-On Review
Nest Hub Max video call Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Smart home compatibility

When it comes to compatability with your other smart home devices, you’re going to be pleased with either option. The big difference is Nest. Both hubs are compatible with Nest cameras, though remember that Nest Hub Max can become a Nest security camera. You can check to see if your devices are compatible with Echo here and compatible with Nest Hub Max here.

amazon deals echo ring security fire and kindle show gen 2 4
Echo Show using a Nest security camera

Video calls

Who do you want to call with your hub? The video calling capabilities may be something that sways you towards one hub or the other. Echo allows you to connect with anyone who has the Alexa app, Skype, an Echo Spot, or Echo Show. Nest Hub Max, on the other hand, let you connect through Google Duo. Duo works with Android phones, iPhones, and Chrome browsers.

Price

When it comes to price, these two hubs are evenly matched. The Google Nest Hub Max comes in with a retail price of $229 while the Amazon Echo Show’s retail price is $230.

Conclusion

Echo Show and Nest Hub Max are very similar smart home video hubs. They both are competitively priced and have great sound and video. There is just one feature that tips the scales. The Max comes out the winner when you compare camera abilities.  Echo just can’t match up to the 127-degree wide field of view, auto-framing, face-match technology, had gesture recognition and security camera option.

