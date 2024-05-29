How to create a schedule with the Rachio Smart Hose Timer

The Rachio Smart Hose Timer is an affordable alternative to built-in sprinkler systems. The device hooks up to most outdoor water spigots, allowing you to create schedules and automate your watering tasks. Rachio issued an update for the Smart Hose Timer in May 2024 that adds multi-valve support and enables users to put multiple timers on a single, easy-to-access schedule. If you're interested in checking out the feature, here's how to program a schedule with the Rachio Smart Hose Timer using one or more valves.

Recommended Videos

Difficulty Easy Duration 15 minutes What You Need Rachio mobile app

Rachio Smart Hose Timer

How to program a schedule with the Rachio

Whether you have one, two, three, or more Rachio Smart Hose Timers, you'll follow the same process when creating an automated schedule. You should have installed the Rachio app on your mobile device during the setup process, but if you don't have the app currently installed, you'll need to redownload it to start working with schedules. With the app open on your phone, here's what you'll need to do.

Step 1: Select your Smart Home Timer from the device list.

Step 2: Select Schedules.

Step 3: Select Create Schedule, then enter a name for your new schedule.

Step 4: Select the valves you want to include in this schedule. If you only have one valve, Rachio will automatically skip this screen. If you can't remember which valve is which, Rachio lets you test each valve before adding them to your schedule.

Step 5: Determine if you want your schedule to run on a daily interval or by day of week. Select the option that best aligns with your needs.

Step 6: Finally, select how long you want each valve to run. You can also choose options such as Smart soak and Open valves at same time. The former can be used to split the schedule and improve how well the soil absorbs water, while the latter activates all valves at once (though Rachio says this could impact your overall water pressure).

Step 7: As an added bonus, you can program in the start and end dates for this schedule, ensuring they don't activate during the winter or months when watering is unnecessary.

Editors' Recommendations