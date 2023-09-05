 Skip to main content
Get fit at home: This Hydrow Smart Rower is $300 off at Amazon

Amazon has a fantastic deal on the Hydrow Connected Rowing Machine for anyone keen to get fitter without needing to leave their home. Normally priced at $2,495, the Hydrow Connected Rowing Machine is currently down to $2,195 so you save a massive $300 off the regular price. Making it more affordable for anyone kitting out their home gym, this is sure to be one deal you won’t want to miss out on. Here’s what we know about it before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the Hydrow Connected Rowing Machine

Buying the best smart home gym equipment is a great way to avoid needing to leave your home to exercise or pay for expensive gym memberships each month. In the case of the Hydrow Connected Rowing Machine, you get a great cardio workout while working on your arms too. It promises to work 86% of the body’s major muscle groups proving to be high-energy yet low-impact. Hydrow uses patented technology so you get an experience as close as possible to being on a boat in terms of effort.

It has a 22-inch HD touchscreen and front-facing speakers with an electromagnetic drag mechanism that gives you the feeling that you’re actually out on the water. Thanks to it being one of the best smart rowing machines, you get workouts led by world-class athletes including former and current Olympians and Paralympians. All you need to do is sign up for the Hydrow membership for $44 a month to gain access to live workouts including non rowing options too. Any time you don’t want to use the Hydrow Connected Rowing Machine, you can easily stand it upright so it doesn’t take up too much room at home.

For that feeling that you’re out on the water while you’re safe at home, you’ll love the Hydrow Connected Rowing Machine. It has all the key features you need to remain motivated as you row your way to virtual wonders. It usually costs $2,495 but right now, you can buy the Hydrow Connected Rowing Machine for $2,195 at Amazon. The $300 savings is a pretty pretty awesome, so, predictably, this is a limited-time deal. If you’re keen to spruce up your at-home workouts, this is an ideal opportunity. Check it out now before the deal ends soon.

