Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Ring doorbell, security camera, and alarm kit prices cut for Prime Day

Aaron Mamiit
By

Ring Spotlight Cam Pro on a wall.

Maybe it’s a surprise, maybe it’s not, but Amazon is back with its Prime Day Big Deal Days sale in October. It’s happening much closer to the holiday shopping season and offers an excellent opportunity to stock up on last-minute discounts. When it comes to your home security, Amazon’s Ring has it all — video doorbells, security cameras, and alarm kits. They’re available with huge discounts in this year’s Prime Day deals, too, so if you’ve been thinking about adding extra layers of protection for your family, you’re going to want to take advantage of these offers. Be warned that you’re probably not the only one thinking about beefing up your home’s security for Prime Day, so it’s highly recommended that you order as soon as possible because stocks for Ring products may already be selling out.

What to buy in Amazon’s Prime Day Big Deal Days Ring sale

The cheapest Ring security devices that you can buy from Amazon’s Prime Day Big Deal Days sale include the second-generation Ring Indoor Cam, which is from $60 after a $30 discount, and the Ring Video Doorbell Wired, which is available for instead of $65 for $30 in savings. Both devices will let you look through their 1080p HD cameras through the Ring app, and they can send you alerts when they detect motion, but they will be placed at different spots in your home — the Ring Indoor Cam will look at what’s happening inside, the while Ring Video Doorbell will show you who’s at your door, and also talk to them with its two-way audio feature.

For stronger surveillance outside your home, you can go for the Ring Spotlight Cam Pro. Originally priced at $230, it’s on sale for after a $50 discount on its original price of $230. With 1080p HDR video, a 140-degree field of view, and color night vision, you’ll always get a clear picture of what’s happening outdoors. It also features an adjustable light to keep dark corners well-lit. Meanwhile, for a complete home security system, check out the Ring Alarm, with its 14-piece kit going for for savings of $132 on its sticker price of $330. The bundle includes a base station that keeps the whole system online, two keypads for in-home control, a range extender to boost the signals of the devices, two motion detectors to monitor for movement, and contact sensors that will make sure that doors and windows remain closed.

Whether one of these offers catches your attention, or you want to see what else is available in Amazon’s Prime Day Ring deals, one thing’s for certain — you should act fast because stocks for some of these security devices will be gone sooner than you think. If you want to introduce a video doorbell, security camera, alarm kit, or any combination of these Ring products to your home for much cheaper than usual during Prime Day Big Deal Days in October, it’s not enough to add them to your cart — you should check out as soon as you can.

