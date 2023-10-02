For an affordable but dependable way of improving your home’s security, you can’t go wrong with the second-generation Ring Video Doorbell. It’s currently even cheaper at just $55 from the Ring doorbell deals of Best Buy, following a $45 discount on its original price of $100, so now’s a great time to buy the smart home device. You’ll have to act fast if you’re interested though, as we’re not sure how much time is remaining on this bargain. Proceed with the purchase immediately if you don’t want to miss out, as tomorrow may be too late.

Why you should buy the Ring Video Doorbell

Even with the release of the fourth-generation Ring Video Doorbell, the second-generation Ring Video Doorbell remains on our list of the best video doorbells as the top entry-level option because it offers most of the features that you’ll need at a very low price. Installation is easy, whether you want to go wireless using its built-in battery, or wired if you’ve already got the necessary connection in place. Once it’s up and running, you’ll be able to use the Ring app to receive real-time notifications when someone is outside your door, look through the 1080p HD camera to see who’s there, and use the Two-Way Talk function to communicate with them.

You have the option of customizing the second-generation Ring Video Doorbell’s motion zone settings so that it will focus on monitoring specific areas outside your front door, and it works with devices that are powered by Amazon’s Alexa for audio announcements when somebody presses the doorbell or something triggers the motion sensors. You can check out our tips and tricks for the Ring Video Doorbell to make the most out of the smart home device.

The second-generation Ring Video Doorbell will give you peace of mind for only $55, as it’s on sale from Best Buy with a $45 discount on its sticker price of $100. You’ll need to process the transaction as soon as possible though, because there’s a chance that time is already running out on this affordable offer. Once you’ve purchased your own second-generation Ring Video Doorbell, you should also think about equipping your home with more eyes by taking advantage of security camera deals.

