Be gone, porch pirates: Ring Video Doorbell 3 is $50 off today

Andrew Morrisey
By
Person interacting with the Ring Video Doorbell 3.
Ring

If you’re looking for a way to add to your smart home tech lineup while at the same time bring some added security to your home, today you can do so at a discount, as the Ring Video Doorbell 3 is going for just $150 at Amazon today. This sale price is a $50 savings from its regular price of $200. Free shipping is included, and free same-day shipping is available to Prime Members. Should you desire even more savings, you can save up to an additional 20% if you have eligible devices to trade in.

Why you should buy the Ring Video Doorbell 3

Ring is one of the pioneers of video doorbells, and the Ring brand has become synonymous with them. And while the Ring Video Doorbell 3 isn’t Ring’s newest product on the market, it shares many of the features you can find in the newer Ring Video Doorbell 4, and improves mightily upon its predecessor, the Ring Video Doorbell 2.The Video Doorbell 3 has 1080p video quality with enhanced features that let you see, hear, and speak to anyone at your door from your phone, tablet, or computer. You can even set the Video Doorbell 3 up to deliver notifications when anyone presses your doorbell or triggers the built-in motion sensors.

The Ring Video Doorbell 3 is easy to set up and connects easily to your WiFi network. You can do this through the Ring app, and when it comes to mounting the doorbell, all of the tools you’ll need are included. This model is powered by a rechargeable battery pack, but it’s also able to connect to doorbell wires for constant power. The Video Doorbell 3 is a nice piece of tech to add to your smart home setup, as it can connect with Alexa to make announcements on other compatible devices, scubas the Amazon Echo. You can even get a live view of your front porch when the doorbell rings with many compatible devices. Ring has quite a few video doorbell models available in their lineup, and you can further explore which is best for your with our Ring Video Doorbell buying guide.

If you feel the Ring Video Doorbell 3 is the right doorbell for you, you’re going to want to jump on this $50 savings at Amazon. While it regularly costs $200, right now you can get it for just $150, with free shipping included.

