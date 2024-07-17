 Skip to main content
The best-selling Ring video doorbell is still just $50 for Prime Day

What if we told you that you could score an amazing deal on a Ring video doorbell as part of Amazon’s Prime Day sales event? You might say “yeah, I was expecting that,” and we wouldn’t blame you, as Amazon owns Ring after all. But what if we told you that you could take home a regular Ring Video Doorbell for only $50? For years, Ring has been a tried and true name in the DIY home security business, and the Ring Video Doorbell is a fantastic surveillance product. It’s also $50 less than it usually costs, and it’s one of the best Prime Day security camera deals we’ve found for less than $100.

Why you should buy the Ring Video Doorbell

Keeping tabs on life near and outside your doors is exactly what the Ring Video Doorbell was designed for. Once installed, the camera captures up to 1080p HD footage, and we’re a big fan of the quality. You can expect bright and color visuals, which comes in handy for identifying facial features and hard-to-see license plates. Whenever motion is detected, the Ring doorbell automatically pings your device with notifications. 

Of course, we don’t want to get an alert every time a squirrel darts across the yard. This is why we love the many settings and customizations you’ll be able to use as part of the Ring app. Better yet, when you subscribe to a Ring Protect Plan, the app will store up to 180 days of footage that you can share with others. Once 180 days has been reached, the Video Doorbell will start recording over the oldest clips.

As for power, you’ll have the option of using the built-in rechargeable battery, or you can connect the doorbell to your existing doorbell wiring. It’s only a matter of time before this excellent Ring cam goes back to full price, so buy it now while the deal is still good:

That’s the Ring Video Doorbell for only $50 when you buy through Amazon. And on your way out, you should check out our big list of other Prime Day deals, as well as our Amazon deals post! Want to add more to your Ring system? Check out the best Ring Prime Day deals for tech like outdoor cams and sensors.

