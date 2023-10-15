 Skip to main content
This bundle deal saves you $100 on a Ring doorbell and security camera

The Ring Video Doorbell and Stick Up Cam bundle.
Amazon’s October Prime Day deals may be over, but there are still a lot of discount online if you’re thinking about improving your home’s security. Here’s a bundle from Best Buy that you should consider — the Ring Video Doorbell and the Ring Stick Up Cam for just $100, for savings of $100 on their supposed total price of $200. It’s not always that you can get a pair of high-quality security devices for half-price, so you should take advantage of this offer while it’s still online.

Why you should buy the Ring Video Doorbell and Ring Stick Up Cam

The second-generation Ring Video Doorbell is highlighted as the best entry-level option in our roundup of the best video doorbells because even if it’s affordable, it offers most of the important features such as live HD video and two-way talk through either the Ring app or a smart home device powered by Amazon’s Alexa, customizable motion zone settings, and easy installation as it runs on a rechargeable battery. The Ring Video Doorbell also offers infrared night vision, so you’ll be able to see what’s outside your front door even if it’s dark.

The Ring Stick Up Cam shares several similarities with the Ring Video Doorbell, including live HD video, two-way talk, and a rechargeable battery. However, as a security camera, it can be placed anywhere you want to have an eye on — even outdoors, as it will be able to withstand the elements. It can send real-time notifications to your smartphone whenever it detects motion, and it’s also easy to set up with the included installation kit.

If you’ve had an eye on Ring doorbell deals and security camera deals, you can get both at the same time with this bundle for the Ring Video Doorbell and Ring Stick Up Cam from Best Buy. Instead of $200 for the two devices, you’ll only have to pay $100. There’s a chance that the savings of $100 will be gone as soon as tomorrow though, so if you don’t want to miss this chance to get this Ring Video Doorbell and Ring Stick Up Cam bundle for half-price, you should proceed with the purchase immediately.

