 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Products

Roku Indoor Camera 360 SE vs. Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Camera: which is the best indoor camera?

Jon Bitner
By

As far as affordable indoor cameras go, it’s hard to beat the Roku Indoor Camera 360 SE and Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Camera. Both cameras cost less than $60 (and are often on sale for much less), can swivel to provide a 360-degree perspective of your home, and offer tons of additional functionality when opting for a premium monthly subscription.

If you’re trying to decide between the Roku Indoor Camera 360 SE and Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Camera, here’s a comparison of the two popular products to help you figure out which is best for your smart home.

Recommended Videos

Video quality and cost

The Roku Camera on a white background.

The Roku Indoor Camera 360 SE costs $40 and films in 1080p. It also offers color night vision for crisp footage when the lights are turned off. The Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Camera costs $60, films in 1080p, and uses infrared HD at night.

Related

Amazon loves to discount the Blink Mini far below its $60 price tag — but if it’s not on sale, the cheaper Roku Indoor Camera 360 SE wins this category.

Winner: Roku Indoor Camera 360 SE

Feature and spec list

The Blink Mini Pan Tilt mount on a wooden table.

Despite its low price, Roku packed a bunch of great features into the Indoor Camera 360 SE. This includes a design that can swivel 360 degrees horizontally while offering a 93-degree vertical field of view. It also includes customizable motion zones, instant smartphone notifications, two-way audio, Alexa and Google Assistant support, and the option to stream content to your Roku TV or Roku Player.

The Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Camera does much of the same. This includes support for Alexa, two-way audio, smartphone alerts, and complete 360-degree coverage thanks to a design that can both swivel sideways and rotate vertically to capture every inch of your home.

Winner: Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Camera

Monthly fees and what you get

A split image showing the Roku camera on top and its wide FOV on bottom.

Most indoor cameras require a monthly subscription to unlock all their features — and that holds true for the Roku Indoor Camera 360 SE and Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Camera. A Roku Camera Subscription costs $4 per month for a single camera or $10 per month for multiple cameras. You can save a bit by opting for a yearly payment, bringing the total to $40 per year for one camera or $100 per year for multiple cameras. A subscription gets you person detection, package detection, vehicle detection, pet detection, event filtering, and no delay between event recordings (free users will see a five-minute delay.

Two Blink subscriptions are available — Basic and Plus. Basic costs $3 per month or $30 per year and supports a single device. However, it gives you up to 90 minutes of live view streaming, motion detection video recording, live view recording, rapid video access, video sharing, person detection, and a few other miscellaneous perks.

The Blink Plus Plan costs $10 per month or $100 per year and supports unlimited devices. It also gives you 10% off Blink devices on Amazon, extended warranties, and the option to enable a Custom Snooze mode that pauses motion alerts.

Winner: Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Camera

Ease of use

The Blink Mini installed in the Pan-Tilt Mount.

Developed by Roku and Amazon — both of which have reputations for creating user-friendly products — it should come as no surprise that the Indoor Camera 360 SE and Blink Mini Pan-Tilt are simple to install and operate. Both provide you with step-by-step instructions that’ll guide you through the entire process, and both also support voice assistants for easy access and customization.

Winner: Tie

Which is best?

The Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Camera is the better indoor camera for most smart homes. Offering a design that can pivot vertically and horizontally allows it to capture more square footage than the Roku camera. The Blink camera is typically more expensive than Roku’s product, although frequent price cuts from Amazon allow you to pick it up for as little as $30. If you can snag it for that price, it’s without a doubt the better option.

However, the Roku Indoor Camera 360 SE is a solid alternative. Not only is it always budget-priced at $40, but it integrates nicely with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. It can even sync with your Roku TV to give you alerts. It can’t pivot vertically like the Blink camera, but it does rotate horizontally — which might be good enough for some setups.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner is a writer covering consumer electronics, technology, and gaming. His work has been published on various websites…
Sonos One vs. HomePod mini: which smart speaker is best?
The Sonos One smart speaker on a countertop.

When it comes to smart speakers, the Sonos One and HomePod mini are two of the best. Offering impeccable sound, great smart home connectivity, and sleek designs, few products can match the style and performance of these two behemoths. But which one is right for your home?

While it’s impossible to go wrong with either, there are a few key differences between the two smart speakers that might make one a better fit for your home. Here’s a closer look at the Sonos One and HomePod mini to help you decide which is best.
Pricing and availability

Read more
Arlo Pro 4 vs. Arlo Pro 5S: which security camera comes out on top?
The Arlo Pro 4 home security camera installed outdoors.

Arlo is responsible for two of the best smart security cameras on the market -- the Arlo Pro 4 and the Arlo Pro 5S. The Pro 5S clocks in at $250, while the older Pro 4 is a bit cheaper at $200. But is it really worth dropping an extra $50 to snag the newer Arlo Pro 5S? From video quality and built-in extras to power usage and more, here’s everything you need to know about the Arlo Pro 4 and Arlo Pro 5S security cameras before making a purchase.
Resolution and night video

Both the Arlo Pro 4 and Arlo Pro 5S capture footage with a resolution of up to 2K. They also support HDR, making most images crisp and easy to decipher. You’ll also benefit from color night vision and a 160-degree viewing angle. In other words, both security cameras produce high-end footage that’s easy on the eyes.

Read more
Blink Wired Floodlight Camera offers heaps of features and an affordable price tag
The Blink Wired Floodlight installed outside.

Blink, an Amazon-owned company that produces a wide variety of smart home gadgets, today announced the Blink Wired Floodlight Camera. The affordable device clocks in at just $99 yet manages to offer 1080p video capture, 2,600 lumens of LED lighting, motion detection, and several other premium features.

While Blink’s catalog is comprised of several indoor and outdoor cameras, this is the company’s first true floodlight. Previously, homeowners needed to purchase a Floodlight Mount for the Blink Outdoor Camera, and even then they would only benefit from 700 lumens of LED lights. The Blink Wired Floodlight Camera, meanwhile, is a standalone product that doesn’t require a secondary purchase -- pick it up for $99, and you’re ready for installation.

Read more