Today's Best 23andMe Prime Day Deal

Why you should buy the 23andMe Health + Ancestry DNA Kit

23andMe is a reputable health company, so if you’re looking for an efficient DNA testing kit, consider this deal. It gives you access to a complete, at-home testing kit. At just $99, you can receive personalized genetic insights and FDA-authorized reports to better understand your family roots. Every step in the process is science-backed, so you can be sure you’re only getting accurate results.

Users especially love this 23andMe Prime Day deal because it’s a saliva-based collection kit, so there are no needles or blood drops involved. This is great for people with phobias and younger users who may not be comfortable with painful blood-based tests. That’s why the whole family can use it hassle-free.

Along with being so convenient, it’s also quite quick as you get results back in 5-6 weeks, reducing the stress involved in waiting for results.

The deal is already affordable but you can save even more money as they send you a pre-paid package to send your saliva to their lab. This means you only pay the $99, while every other expense including shipping is covered.

We also like that you don’t ever have to worry about your data being leaked. The service gives you complete control over how much data you want to share so none of your information is at risk. If privacy is a priority for you, we also recommend using the best encrypted messaging apps to communicate so your sensitive data isn’t exposed during the process. Once you receive your reports, you can save them safely using the best cloud storage apps that encrypt your data.

