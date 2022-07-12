 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Save 50% on this 23andMe DNA testing kit for Prime Day

Today's Best 23andMe Prime Day Deal

Sakshi Udavant
By
23andMe
Eric Baradat/Getty Images

Looking for a high-quality DNA testing kit? Check out this 23andMe Prime Day deal. The 23andMe Health + Ancestry DNA Kit usually sells for $200, but today you can get it for $99 – saving you a whopping $100. 

Why you should buy the 23andMe Health + Ancestry DNA Kit

23andMe is a reputable health company, so if you’re looking for an efficient DNA testing kit, consider this deal. It gives you access to a complete, at-home testing kit. At just $99, you can receive personalized genetic insights and FDA-authorized reports to better understand your family roots. Every step in the process is science-backed, so you can be sure you’re only getting accurate results. 

Users especially love this 23andMe Prime Day deal because it’s a saliva-based collection kit, so there are no needles or blood drops involved. This is great for people with phobias and younger users who may not be comfortable with painful blood-based tests. That’s why the whole family can use it hassle-free.

Along with being so convenient, it’s also quite quick as you get results back in 5-6 weeks, reducing the stress involved in waiting for results. 

The deal is already affordable but you can save even more money as they send you a pre-paid package to send your saliva to their lab. This means you only pay the $99, while every other expense including shipping is covered. 

We also like that you don’t ever have to worry about your data being leaked. The service gives you complete control over how much data you want to share so none of your information is at risk. If privacy is a priority for you, we also recommend using the best encrypted messaging apps to communicate so your sensitive data isn’t exposed during the process. Once you receive your reports, you can save them safely using the best cloud storage apps that encrypt your data

The best Prime Day deals sell out fast, so don’t delay. If you want reliable DNA test results, grab this 23andMe Prime Day deal while it’s on discount. If you want more data about your health, check out the best medical apps and the best health apps. Combine these with the best fitness apps and you have a comprehensive health plan right on your smartphone. 

Editors' Recommendations

Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch

A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.

The best Google Stadia games for 2022

google stadia review rs 2

Don’t settle for a cheap tablet on Prime Day — buy this instead

The iPad 10.2 on a table.

Best Prime Day Treadmill Deals for 2022

Prime Day 2022 treadmill deals graphic.

Best Prime Day Chromebook deals for 2022

Prime Day 2022 Chromebook deals graphic.

Save $125 on these Sony noise-canceling headphones for Prime Day

Sony's WH-XB910N wireless noise-cancelling over the ear headphones lie on a table next to a smartphone.

Why is my Alexa Echo green?

Echo Dot (4th Gen) on shelf in kitchen.

Best Prime Day iPhone Deals 2022: What to expect from today

Prime Day 2022 iPhone deals graphic.

Best Prime Day speaker deals for 2022

Prime Day 2022 speaker deals graphic.

Best Prime Day Amazon Echo deals for 2022

Prime Day 2022 Amazon Echo deals graphic.

If you buy just one thing in the Prime Day deals, make it this

Echo Dot (4th Gen) on shelf in kitchen.

Best Prime Day monitor deals for 2022

Prime Day 2022 monitors deals graphic

Sony’s best wireless earbuds drop to their lowest price for Amazon Prime Day

Sony WF-1000XM4