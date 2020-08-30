The eighth-generation iPad, which Apple is expected to unveil this year with its iPhone 12 lineup, will reportedly feature iPad Pro design elements, including the replacement of Touch ID with Face ID.

The upcoming iPad 2020 will have thinner bezels, and Face ID sensors above the screen instead of a Touch ID fingerprint sensor, according to design schematics of the tablet that was acquired by 91mobiles. With the change in bezel design, there is no room for the Home button, eliminating the outlet for the fingerprint recognition technology.

The new iPad will reportedly have a 10.8-inch display, larger than the current version’s 10.2-inch screen, and in line with previous rumors, with dual speakers, the Power button at the top, and a USB Type-C charging port at the bottom. The schematics also reveal that there are magnetic connectors at the back of the device, hinting at support for Apple’s Magic Keyboard, as well as a single camera instead of a camera bump with more than one lens.

Digital Trends has reached out to Apple to confirm the legitimacy of the eighth-generation iPad’s design schematics, and we will update this article as soon as we hear back.

Apple’s fall iPhone event

Apple is expected to unveil the eighth-generation iPad at its upcoming fall event, which is usually held in early to mid-September.

The iPhone 12 will remain the star of the event, with the smartphone rumored to feature a major design change and significant internal upgrades from its predecessor. Apple is also expected to announce the Apple Watch Series 6, the AirPods Studio, and the HomePod Mini.

Editors' Recommendations