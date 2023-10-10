 Skip to main content
Kindle Paperwhite is back down to its lowest ever price for Prime Day

Andrew Morrisey
By
A girl reading an e-book on the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids.
Amazon / Amazon

The best e-book readers are often great devices for finding some deals, and that’s especially true with Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event taking place right now. You can currently get the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite for just $95, which is its lowest price ever, and its first major discount since last year’s Black Friday sales event. This is the 8GB Kindle Paperwhite that’s discounted, which regularly costs $140, making this Prime Day deal worth $45 in savings. Amazon is including free shipping with a purchase.

Why you should buy the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

Known the world over for its portability and huge selection of models to choose from, the Amazon Kindle is a great tablet and e-reader option for just about anyone. With the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite model, you’re getting a device that will likely become the go-to device for readers in your household. It features a flush-front design and a 300 psi glare-free display that reads as much like real paper as any digital device is capable of, even in bright sunlight. The display comes in at 6.8 inches, and it has thinner borders than previous models, as well as adjustable warm light for comfortable reading in different lighting conditions.

The Kindle Paperwhite can reach up to 10 weeks of battery life on a single charge, giving it, essentially, the functionality of a library in your backpack. This model comes with 8GB of storage space, and you can also subscribe to Kindle Unlimited for access to a huge library of books, magazines, comics, and audiobooks. There are quite a few Kindle models available, and you can compare models such as the Amazon Kindle and Kindle Paperwhite, as well as the Amazon Kindle Oasis and Kindle Paperwhite. But if a high quality e-reader that’s portable, capable, and affordable is the what you’ve got your eye on, the Paperwhite is as good an option as any.

Right now you can grab the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite for its lowest price ever. It’s discounted to just $95, which is a savings of $45 from its regular price of $140. Free shipping is included with this deal, but you’ll need to act quickly, as it’s likely to end when Prime Day ends.

Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer and filmmaker.
