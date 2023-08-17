If you’ve been hoping for a discount on the latest version of the Apple iPad Mini, your wait is over — the 64GB model of the sixth-generation Apple iPad Mini is on sale from Amazon for $400, for savings of $99 on its original price of $499. There’s a catch though — the discount only applies to the pink version of the tablet, as the other colors are only $30 off. If you’re fine with that shade, or if you’re planning to throw a case on it anyway, then proceed with your purchase immediately because iPad deals almost always get sold out quickly.

Why you should buy the Apple iPad Mini

The sixth-generation Apple iPad Mini, the latest version of this variant of Apple’s tablets, is in our lists of the best iPads as the best small iPad and the best tablets as the best small tablet. This makes the device the recommended choice if you want a portable tablet, as it comes with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display that’s small enough to easily carry around, but large enough to still let you enjoy watching streaming shows and playing video games. The sixth-generation Apple iPad Mini is compatible with the second-generation Apple Pencil, and while it ships with iPadOS 15, you can easily upgrade the tablet to iPadOS 16.

Between the Apple iPad Mini 2021 and Apple iPad 2021, the advantages of the smaller device over Apple’s entry-level tablet include the removal of the home button and the transfer of the Touch ID fingerprint sensor to its power button, a sharper display at 327 ppi, more powerful performance with the A15 Bionic chip, a better 12MP rear camera, and support for 5G technology.

Tablet deals for the sixth-generation Apple iPad Mini usually don’t last long, and we expect the same from Amazon’s current offer for the tablet. From the sticker price of $499 for the 64GB model, it’s yours for just $400, but you’ll have to get the device in pink for the $99 discount as the other versions are just $30 off. If you think you can rock that color, or if you’ll be covering the tablet’s back with a protective case, then you’ll need to push through with the transaction as soon as possible because the bargain will probably expire sooner than you expect.

