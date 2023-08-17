 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Amazon just knocked $100 off the iPad Mini — but there’s a catch

Aaron Mamiit
By
Person holding the iPad Mini 6 in hand.
Apple

If you’ve been hoping for a discount on the latest version of the Apple iPad Mini, your wait is over — the 64GB model of the sixth-generation Apple iPad Mini is on sale from Amazon for $400, for savings of $99 on its original price of $499. There’s a catch though — the discount only applies to the pink version of the tablet, as the other colors are only $30 off. If you’re fine with that shade, or if you’re planning to throw a case on it anyway, then proceed with your purchase immediately because iPad deals almost always get sold out quickly.

Why you should buy the Apple iPad Mini

The sixth-generation Apple iPad Mini, the latest version of this variant of Apple’s tablets, is in our lists of the best iPads as the best small iPad and the best tablets as the best small tablet. This makes the device the recommended choice if you want a portable tablet, as it comes with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display that’s small enough to easily carry around, but large enough to still let you enjoy watching streaming shows and playing video games. The sixth-generation Apple iPad Mini is compatible with the second-generation Apple Pencil, and while it ships with iPadOS 15, you can easily upgrade the tablet to iPadOS 16.

Between the Apple iPad Mini 2021 and Apple iPad 2021, the advantages of the smaller device over Apple’s entry-level tablet include the removal of the home button and the transfer of the Touch ID fingerprint sensor to its power button, a sharper display at 327 ppi, more powerful performance with the A15 Bionic chip, a better 12MP rear camera, and support for 5G technology.

Related

Tablet deals for the sixth-generation Apple iPad Mini usually don’t last long, and we expect the same from Amazon’s current offer for the tablet. From the sticker price of $499 for the 64GB model, it’s yours for just $400, but you’ll have to get the device in pink for the $99 discount as the other versions are just $30 off. If you think you can rock that color, or if you’ll be covering the tablet’s back with a protective case, then you’ll need to push through with the transaction as soon as possible because the bargain will probably expire sooner than you expect.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Have an old iPhone? GameStop will give you great cash for it
GameStop mobile trade in program with phones and more

This content was produced in partnership with GameStop.
Apple’s iPhone lineup has some of the highest resale value amongst mobile devices, and that’s especially true right now at GameStop. GameStop offers some of the highest trade-ins for a number of iPhone models, with their offers in many cases besting the likes of Apple, Best Buy and even Gazelle. Whether you’re looking to upgrade to a newer iPhone model or just add some extra cash to your pocket, you don’t want to make a trade-in until you’ve dropped by GameStop for an offer.

 
Why you should trade-in your old iPhone at GameStop
Now is as good a time as any to trade in an old iPhone. With everything announced at Google I/O and the iPhone 15 launch event likely slated for Apple's usual September date, we know where old devices stand amongst both definitive and potential forthcoming devices. When you combine this timing with GameStop’s offers for old iPhone trade-ins, right now is a good opportunity to sell high. If you have an Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, you can get as much as $900 at GameStop for a 1TB model, and the Apple iPhone 13 can bring you up to $578 if you have a well-treated 512GB model.

Read more
Apple iPad is at its cheapest-ever price before Prime Day 2023
The iPad 10.2 on a table.

Amazon is currently offering some great iPad deals including being able to buy the Apple iPad (9th generation) for $250. It's currently showing as $279, reduced from $329, but add it to your basket and it gets even cheaper with $29 off at checkout bringing it down to just $250. That's $20 cheaper than it even managed during Black Friday although it was the same price back in March. It's unlikely that it'll be even cheaper during the Prime Day deals next month, although it could happen. That's why we suggest buying it now and choosing the longest shipping method so the return window spans all of Prime Day so you can return it if it somehow gets even cheaper. All you have to do is return it in its original condition for a full refund or replacement within 15 days of receipt. Want to know more about the iPad (9th generation) before you buy? Here's what to know.

Why you should buy the Apple iPad (9th generation)
The Apple iPad (9th generation) might be aging technology but thanks to Apple supporting its products for longer than most, it's still ideal if you want one of the best tablets but need to keep costs down. It's powered by the A13 Bionic chip which remains pretty reliable thanks to the App Store offering so many thousands of apps and games. A gorgeous-looking 10.2-inch Retina display gives you plenty of room to see what you're doing and it makes everything look great compared to other tablets in this price range.

Read more
Apple Watch Ultra just got a rare price cut
Apple Watch Ultra sitting on a yellow bench.

If you've got your sights set on the Apple Watch Ultra, you should know that discounts involving the wearable device are pretty rare. That's why you're going to want to take advantage of Amazon's $50 price cut, which brings it down to $749 from $799. It's not the biggest bargain among all the smartwatch deals that are online, but you might as well enjoy some savings when you're buying the top-of-the-line Apple Watch.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch Ultra
The Apple Watch Ultra is listed in our roundup of the best smartwatches as the best premium smartwatch for the iPhone. While it's supposedly designed for those who love outdoor adventures, regular users shouldn't ignore this wearable device. It features a gorgeous 1.92-inch display with brightness that can go up to 2,000 nits, a 49mm corrosion-resistant titanium case, water resistance of up to 100 meters, and built-in cellular so that you can call and text even when your iPhone is not nearby.

Read more