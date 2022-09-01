The OnePlus 9 has many virtues, but perhaps its biggest selling point is its 6.55-inch AMOLED display, which supports a 120Hz refresh rate and packs 2400 x 1080 pixels. It looks absolutely stunning, but despite its use of Corning Gorilla Glass, it can still break. You can stop that from happening by investing in a screen protector, especially if you want to save it from bigger drops.

To make things easier for you, we've put together a list of the best OnePlus 9 screen protectors available right now. These run from affordable protectors to expensive ones that offer a serious level of defense.

Official OnePlus 3D Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Pros Official protector from OnePlus

Great fit and coverage

Has an anti-dust layer Cons Doesn't offer the most robust protection

If you want something done right, do it yourself. This seems to be the credo OnePlus followed in producing its own official screen protector for the OnePlus 9. It has been designed specifically to provide an exact match for the OnePlus 9’s 6.55-inch display, with the 3D glass curving in a way that fits the screen snugly. The protector is made of tempered glass with a 9H hardness rating, the highest you can attain, so you also know it will do a stellar job of keeping away unwanted attention from gravity. Nice touches include an anti-dust layer that prevents the edges of the protector from lifting slightly off the screen. It also includes rounded edges that feel more comfortable, so it’s a great protector overall.

Official OnePlus 3D Tempered Glass Screen Protector More

Spigen GlasTR AlignMaster Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Pros Well-known brand

Crystal-clear view

Has an oleophobic coating Cons Some issues with fingerprint scanning

Spigen is a well-known brand in the industry, so you're sure to get a high-quality protector. It comes in a pack of two and offers a crystal-clear view so you can enjoy your screen as vividly as possible. The protector also has an oleophobic coating so your screen isn't ruined by pesky fingerprints. It's also compatible with all Spigen cases so you get the best possible protection.

Spigen GlasTR AlignMaster Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Olixar Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Pros Anti-shatter film

Only 0.27mm thick

95% light penetration ratio Cons Just a basic film-based protector

Olixar’s tempered glass screen protector is a nearly perfect compromise between premium features and price. It comes with a 9H hardness rating, providing maximum protection against scratches and splinters. It also includes an underlying anti-shatter film, so if you suffer the misfortune of dropping your OnePlus 9 from a considerable height, it should smash into pieces that stay stuck together rather than sharding off from the protector and potentially cutting your fingers. Aside from being tough, the protector also sports a thickness of only 0.27mm, something that affords a 95% light-penetration ratio. This keeps your screen looking as clear and as vivid as it would without a protector.

Olixar Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Pros 9H hardness rating

Great value pack of two

2.5D rounded edges Cons Not the most durable option

Fingerprint doesn't work well

If you think you have to pay $20 or more for a sturdy and good-looking protector, think again. This number from Supershieldz shows that you can have value and durability, with its tempered glass offering the 9H hardness rating you also get with pricier items. This makes it rugged enough to prevent scratches and everyday damage, while the addition of hydrophobic and oleophobic coatings also prevents fingerprints from smudging the screen. As an added bonus, the protector also offers 2.5D rounded edges, making it more comfortable to hold and install. It's also sold in a pack of two, just in case you aren’t quite careful enough the first time.

Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector

LK Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Pros Comes with three camera lens protectors

Pack of three screen protectors

Case-friendly Cons Doesn't last long

This screen protector from LK ticks all of the most important boxes for a screen protector. It’s made of tempered glass with a 9H hardness rating, it offers a high level of transparency, and it comes with (three) camera lens protectors for extra security. The protector has also been designed to leave space around its borders so that it can affix easily to the edges of the OnePlus 9 and remain compatible with most cases. Sold in a pack of three.

LK Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Qitayo Screen Protector and Camera Protector

Pros Only 0.33mm thick

Has an oleophobic coating

Comes with two camera lens protectors Cons Doesn't offer the best fit

This is a highly durable, highly thin, and highly clear screen protector for the OnePlus 9. It carries a 9H hardness rating, ensuring the fullest possible protection against scratches and other damage. Its width also measures only 0.33mm, so you can be sure it provides a high degree of clarity and sensitivity. Other welcome features include its oleophobic coating, as well as its inclusion of two camera lens protectors. Sold in a pack of two.

Qitayo Screen Protector and Camera Protector

