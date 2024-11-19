 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Here’s every Pixel phone that can download Android 16 Developer Preview 1

By
The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL next to the Google Pixel 8 Pro.
Google Pixel 9 Pro (left) and Google Pixel 8 Pro Ajay Kumar / Digital Trends

Even though Android 15 launched only recently, Google is already moving on to Android 16, which is much earlier than is typical. And if you have a Pixel device from the past couple of years, you can get the Android 16 Developer Preview 1 right now.

Typically, when Google releases a beta for Android, the Pixel lineup gets it first before any other phones. When Google announced Android 16 earlier today, we didn’t know exactly which Pixel models would be able to get the Developer Preview. But Google just revealed which models can run Android 16, and two of them are a bit surprising.

Recommended Videos

According to Google’s support documentation, the Pixel 6 and newer models will be able to get Android 16. This is something of a surprise considering that the Pixel 6 lineup was originally slated to only get guaranteed updates up to Android 15/October 2024. So, if you’re still holding on to a Pixel 6 device, it looks like it can chug along for another year.

Related

Here’s the complete list of Pixel devices that can get Android 16 Developer Preview 1:

That brings the total number of devices that can get this very early beta preview up to 15. Considering that we weren’t expecting the Pixel 6 lineup to go past Android 15, this is a very nice surprise.

The Android 16 logo on a smartphone, resting on a shelf.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

So, what’s new in Android 16? Right now, it doesn’t look like there are any major new features. However, a significant change lies with the new API for the Android photo picker, which should make it “feel like a more integrated part of the app” that you’re using it in. Most third-party apps right now use their own photo picker, but when developers support the new API, it should be more secure and hopefully encourage more developers to use it. There are also some new APIs for reading and writing health records with Health Connect.

But why the much earlier release schedule for Android 16? Google claims that it should give developers more time to get their apps ready for the next Android version.

Again, this is a very early developer beta for Android 16, so we don’t encourage downloading it unless you’re actually developing an app. And even then, you should put it on a device that isn’t your daily driver.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christine Romero-Chan
Christine Romero-Chan
Staff Writer, Mobile
Christine Romero-Chan has been writing about technology, specifically Apple, for over a decade. She graduated from California…
Thinking about buying the Google Pixel 9? Here are 5 reasons to wait for the Pixel 10
The Google Pixel 9 in green, pink, white, and black colors, all laying on a white table.

Google recently gave its Pixel lineup one of the biggest refreshes in years. The new Pixel 9 line now consists of the base model Pixel 9, the Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

This is a significant update because the Pixels have been redesigned with flatter frame edges and a revised camera visor look. Google even brought back the XL size, which hasn’t been used since 2019 with the Pixel 4 XL.

Read more
The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL solves my biggest issue with Pixel phones
Someone holding a Google Pixel 9 Pro XL.

The next round of Google Pixel devices is here. We now have four phones for the Pixel 9 lineup: the base model Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. This lineup wasn't a huge surprise, given the considerable number of leaks in the weeks leading up to the event, but it's now official.

With four phones in the Pixel family this year, Google's approach is similar to that of Apple with its iPhone lineup. This is also the first time that Google has brought back the "XL" moniker, which was last used with the Pixel 4 XL in 2019. Though it may feel like the Pixel 9 lineup is a bit crowded now, I think it’s great that Google is finally giving us a choice with the Pro model.
Not all power users want big phones
The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL (from left), Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Ajay Kumar / Digital Trends

Read more
I’m so disappointed with the Google Pixel 9 phones
The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL next to the Google Pixel 8 Pro.

How much choice is too much choice, and when does it become no choice at all? Whether it’s scrolling through Netflix or YouTube’s huge libraries or looking at a wardrobe bursting at the seams for something to wear, but finding nothing, it’s often simpler when there are just a couple of clear, well-curated choices from which to select.

Google has gone full "packed wardrobe" with the new Pixel 9 series. There are four different models in the range, with a fifth already on the shelf, and I’m about to tell you why Google has still gotten it all wrong.
Your choices for the Pixel 9

Read more