Get ready for 2025 with Apple’s massive New Year Fitness+ update

The Apple Fitness Plus icon on an Apple TV.
Apple has assembled its largest New Year’s program and feature update for Apple Fitness+ since its launch, all ready for your 2025 plans to be more fit and healthier. In addition to a completely new strength program and a new sport to train for, there are new guest trainers and some in-depth courses for difficult to master yoga and meditation poses and techniques.

An all-new three-week course of full-body strength workouts arrives as one of the two complete programs, and what makes it different from others is the entire training team has come together to create the plan. It’s the first time this has been possible, and there’s a great deal of excitement surrounding it, which promises to make the sessions upbeat and fun. The focus changes each week, and the program has been designed to be repeated to build consistency.

The second New Year program is Pickleball. Riding the wave of interest around the sport, Apple has enlisted Canadian professional Pickleball ace Catherine Parenteau to develop and run courses designed to help you play better and enjoy the game more. She created the program using her own training sessions and techniques, and they include upper and lower body workouts, along with High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) to build stamina.

Screenshots of new workout programs in Apple Fitness+ as of January 2025.
Apple

If you’ve been enjoying the many yoga sessions in Apple Fitness+, but have always wanted to learn some of the really challenging poses, the new Yoga Peak Poses sessions will be for you. Each takes you through how to master Dancer, Twisted Hand to Toe, and the very challenging Crow pose. The Introduction to Breath Meditation program teaches you five key techniques used in this helpful skill, and all can be used at any time rather than solely during your meditation sessions.

New Strava integration with Apple Fitness+ workouts.
How Apple Fitness+ workouts are now displayed in Strava Apple

Alongside these complete new sessions, dance sensation Alex Wong joins the team as a guest trainer, there are new guests for Apple’s Time to Walk podcasts, and Janet Jackson, Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar, and Coldplay all arrive to provide the soundtrack for Apple’s music-based workouts. Finally, Apple has teamed up with Strava and will share rich data sets from your exercise sessions on your profile. Expect all these features to arrive strating January 6, 2025.

