Neutrogena and FitSkin’s new tools examine your skin with the help of an iPhone

With so many skin care products on the market, it can be tough to figure out which one is right for your skin type. In an effort to make that process easier, Neutrogena and FitSkin are unveiling a new beauty tool and app that will not only analyze your skin but also identify which products to use and help formulate a routine.

The SkinScanner — powered by FitSkin — uses 12 high-powered LED lights, sensors, and a 30x magnification lens to track your skin’s health both above and below the surface. This type of technology was originally only available to dermatologists, but is now expanding to the consumer market, and promises to make skin care easier and more accessible.

All you’ll need to do is attach the scanner to your iPhone, hold it up to your face, and allow the sensors to examine your skin. Used in conjunction with the Neutrogena Skin360 app, you’ll receive a score for your pore size, lines, wrinkles, and skin moisture levels.

The app will then provide you with a personalized regimen and product choices that best suit your skin. You can also use it to journal your progress, set skin care goals, and measure your results using crowdsourced data from others who are also using the app.

Since Neutrogena Skin360 maintains an associated website, you can research or purchase any of the recommended items through the app as well. The embedded technology of the SkinScanner also uses machine learning, which means your recommendations will get smarter as you use the tool more frequently.

Beauty brands have recently become far more eager to enter the technology space. Last month, NYX introduced its “Impossibly NYX Professional Makeup” virtual reality makeup tutorial.

Using Samsung Gear VR, customers shopping in a NYX store can watch beauty vloggers demonstrate makeup tutorials. As the steps progress, products float across the screen — giving you an up-close look of the exact products being used so that you can easily shop for them afterward.

Prior to that, MAC Cosmetics launched its own beauty mirror using ModiFace’s AR technology. Instead of physically trying on makeup looks, you’re able to stand in front of the mirror and preview what a certain product will look like.

Both MAC and NYX are allowing customers the opportunity to push boundaries with their makeup looks. But brands have yet to introduce technology that will also address what’s beneath the makeup — and that’s skin.

FitSkin and Neutrogena’s latest innovation will hopefully help to eliminate the pain points of finding the perfect products while avoiding pricey and time-consuming dermatologist appointments. Johnson & Johnson will be debuting the SkinScanner at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show.