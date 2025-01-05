This new Belkin accessory transforms your iPhone into a digital camera

The iPhone has a powerful camera built-in, but what if you could turn it into a proper digital camera that can keep you snapping Ansel Adams-worthy pictures all day long? Belkin’s newest accessory promises to do just that, and we really hope it works. The Stage Power Grip is a more ergonomically designed accessory that helps you take great shots while reducing shake, and it’s just been announced at CES 2025.

Belkin hopes to release the Stage Power Grip sometime in May, but that date isn’t set in stone (nor is the price). It functions as both a button to take pictures and a grip to help you keep a steady hand. It attaches to your iPhone via MagSafe and includes a 10,000mAh power bank, too. There’s also a built-in USB-C cable for charging other devices (as well as your iPhone, if needed).

The Stage Power Grip also doubles as a stand for the phone, making it slightly easier to position the camera for when you want to take timed pictures or you just need a way to prop up your device to binge a couple of YouTube videos. It has a separate battery from your phone and also includes a small LED screen so you can keep an eye on its remaining charge.

While Belkin hasn’t finalized a price yet, the company says it hopes to keep the cost below $80 per unit.

In addition to the Stage Power Grip, Belkin is releasing a load of other accessories — including the Stage Creator Bundle, the BoostCharge Pro Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad, the BoostCharge Compact USB-C Charger, the BoostCharge Power Bank, a new set of over-ear headphones called the Soundform Isolate, and a set of earbuds called Soundform Anywhere.

The Creator Bundle is particularly interesting, especially given Belkin’s Auto-Tracking Stand Pro from last year’s CES. The Creator Bundle’s tripod doesn’t automatically rotate, but it does use MagSafe for a much stronger grip. It also comes with clip-on microphones for better audio quality in recordings, an audio receiver, and a charging case for the two microphones.

The two chargers are worth noting, too. The BoostCharge Compact USB-C charger is small enough to fit in the palm of your hand but can deliver 45W charging with its base model or 65W with its secondary model — perfect for on-the-go power-ups. The other charger is the BoostCharge Pro Wireless Charging Pad, an easy solution that uses Qi2 to charge your device at 15W. It’s not as fast, but it has an integrated kickstand that makes it easy to see your phone while it’s juicing up. There’s also the BoostCharge Power Bank 20K, which offers a 20,000mAh battery in a fairly sleek body with an integrated USB-C cable.

These devices will be demonstrated at CES 2025, but don’t expect to see them on store shelves for some time yet. Most of this lineup is slated for an April 2025 or later launch.