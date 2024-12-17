A new render teases the iPhone 17 Pro Max’s big redesign, and I’m torn

With the iPhone 16 line, Apple made some big changes with the base models, while the iPhone 16 Pro versions looked identical to those from the past several years. But Apple appears to be making some very significant changes to the design of the iPhone 17 Pro Max — especially if these mock-up renders from a Russian YouTube channel, Wylsacom, areaccurate.

The YouTube video shows that the iPhone 17 Pro Max will look nothing like its predecessors, according to the rumors that this mock-up is based on.

The back panel features a new horizontal triple-lens camera module, similar to the camera bar island on the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro/XL. There are also whispers of the possibility that the iPhone 17 Pro models will have aluminum taking up most of the back panel, with the remaining parts still using glass.

As you can see, this will be a very drastic redesign for the Pro models, which are due for a change — the current design has been used since the iPhone 11 Pro. Of course, it’s important to view these mock-ups with skepticism because they’re just rumors, but typically, such renders this early on have ended up reasonably accurate.

Honestly, I’m not sure what to think of this redesign. I was disappointed with the iPhone 16 Pro looking identical to the last five generations while the iPhone 16 got a fresh new look. I am all for a redesigned iPhone 17 Pro model. But this? I’m a bit torn on whether I like it or not.

For one, it looks just like the Google Pixel 9/Pro/XL. Google redesigned the main Pixel series this year to have a sleeker new camera bar, and this iPhone 17 Pro Max render looks like Apple just stole the aesthetic. On the plus side, though, a horizontal camera bar means no more wobbling around if you use the phone on a flat surface.

But then again, it also feels like we’ve peaked in terms of smartphone design, so it’s hard to do a design that hasn’t already been done. If Apple does a vertical triple-lens camera layout, it would likely look very similar to the Samsung Galaxy S24. A circular one would be like the OnePlus 12.

I am pretty interested in the mostly aluminum rear, though. From the renders, it appears to have a two-tone look, which reminds me of the original iPhone. And though I’ve always been a case user, having a mostly aluminum back instead of glass would mean better durability, which is always good. It might even persuade me not to depend on a case as much.

Regardless, we won’t know officially what the next generation of iPhones will look like until September 2025. But if the rumors are any indication, buckle up — we’re in for some big changes with the iPhone 17 family.