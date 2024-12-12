 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

RCS messaging is now live in iOS 18.2 for Boost Mobile subscribers

By
RCS messaging on iOS 18.
Bryan M. Wolfe / Digital Trends

This week, Apple released iOS 18.2. Though the update is mostly being advertised for its new Apple Intelligence features, it also includes another feature long promised for certain U.S. iPhone users.

With the iOS 18.2 update, Boost Mobile customers using iPhones can now use RCS (Rich Communication Services) as an alternative to SMS and MMS. A Reddit user (via Android Authority) was the first to discover the change. Apple teased RCS support last year before making an official announcement at this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June.

Recommended Videos

RCS is being recognized as the next generation of text messaging that enhances communication between Android and Apple users. This technology offers advantages such as high-quality media sharing, read receipts, typing indicators, improved group chats, and more. Before the iOS 18 update, these features were only available for messages between Apple device users.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Google and Apple have taken different approaches to promoting RCS. Google began supporting RCS on Android devices via Google Messages without needing input from carriers. Apple, however, requires carriers to support the feature independently. Apple keeps a running list of carriers worldwide that support the feature. In the U.S., AT&T and Verizon, among others, already support RCS messaging.

Related

If you are a Boost Mobile customer, RCS should be enabled after you’ve installed iOS 18.2 on your supported iPhone. To check if RCS is activated, open the Settings app, navigate to Apps > Messages > RCS Messaging, and make sure the toggle is turned on. If you do not see RCS Messaging listed, it’s possible that the carrier has not yet rolled out the feature in your area.

To ensure RCS functions properly, you may also need to go to the Settings app and select General > About. From there, select Update from the pop-up menu.

Screenshots showing how to activate RCS in U.S.
Bryan M. Wolfe / Digital Trends

With the release of iOS 18.2, users who have an iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, or an iPhone 16 series device will receive a new set of Apple Intelligence features. These enhancements include ChatGPT integration with Siri, a redesigned Siri interface, Visual Intelligence, and Image Playground. The update also brings notification summaries, categorized emails, and improved language support.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Mobile and A/V Freelancer
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
Why this 3-year-old iOS feature is one of my favorite things about the iPhone
Focus modes page in the Control Center on an iPhone 16.

Apple's latest software update for the iPhone — iOS 18 — is a big deal. Between more customizable home screens, a huge Control Center update, and all of the new Apple Intelligence features, this year's iOS update has a lot to like.

However, as I've been using my iPhone 16 over the last few weeks, I've realized that one of the iOS features I use the most has nothing to do with the iOS 18 update. Instead, it's an iOS feature that was introduced over three years ago and remains one of my favorite iPhone features year after year. Yes, I'm talking about Focus modes.
How I use Focus on my iPhone

Read more
iOS 18.2 just took another step toward its official release
iOS 18 logo on the iPhone 16 Pro

Yet another iOS update is ready, and this one is important. The iOS 18.2 beta 2 update is live, and it's a big deal for a couple of reasons. It's available to more people than the previous beta, and it indicates another step toward iOS 18.2's public launch.

The first version of this beta was only available to people whose phones supported Apple Intelligence, but this latest version works with any phone that can update to iOS 18. Addditionally, iOS 18.2 beta 2 is only available to developer beta testers. There isn't a public beta at the moment, and we have no word on when one might release. Still, it's good to see that more people are included this time around.

Read more
iOS 18’s best AI tools arrive in December, but Siri has a longer wait
Apple Intelligence on iPhone 15 Pro.

The Apple Intelligence toolkit has witnessed a staggered mix of delayed features and underwhelming perks. But it seems that the most promising set of those AI tools that Apple revealed at WWDC earlier this year is right around the corner.

In the latest edition of his PowerOn newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman writes that the iOS 18.2 update will start rolling out via the stable channel in the first week of December.

Read more