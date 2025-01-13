The Samsung Galaxy Ring just got four big updates. Here’s what’s new

The new year is introducing significant changes to the Samsung Galaxy Ring, aimed at attracting more users to the first-generation fitness wearable and enhancing features for existing users.

Samsung has officially announced that the Galaxy Ring will now be available in two larger sizes, 14 and 15. This expansion means customers can choose from sizes 5 through 15 in 53 markets, accommodating a wider range of users and improving accessibility.

Recommended Videos

In conjunction with the size launch, Samsung is rolling out a significant update for Samsung Health. This update will give Galaxy Ring users more in-depth insights into their sleep patterns. It will introduce a comprehensive sleep environment report that delves into how temperature, humidity, and external noise impact sleep quality. With this information, users are expected to understand their sleep metrics better and make informed adjustments to their sleeping conditions.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Moreover, the new SmartThings integration will allow users to automate their home environment to optimize sleep. For instance, users could program their smart thermostats to maintain an ideal sleeping temperature or set their smart home lights to dim as bedtime approaches gradually. In addition to these features, Samsung Health will suggest personalized sleep time guidelines to promote healthier sleep habits, empowering users to establish a more consistent and restorative sleep routine.

Another addition to the Galaxy Ring feature list is a mindfulness tracker. This tool encourages mindfulness practices and provides insights that can improve mental well-being. It helps users monitor their moods, breathing patterns, and stress levels throughout the day.

The Galaxy Ring will be available in sizes 14 and 15 in titanium, black, gold, and silver. Preorders for the new sizes are expected to begin on January 22. Coincidentally, this date aligns with the anticipated announcement of Samsung’s latest Galaxy S25 series, likely including the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra.

After months of rumors and teasers, the Galaxy Ring was released in July to generally positive reviews. Like other smart rings like the Oura Ring, this wearable device has various health and wellness features. It monitors your heart rate, tracks your sleep stages with detailed analysis, and measures your skin temperature to provide insights into your overall health. Additionally, it includes an accelerometer to track your steps and activity levels.

The Galaxy Ring is priced at $400 before discounts.