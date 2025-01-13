 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

The Samsung Galaxy Ring just got four big updates. Here’s what’s new

By
The Samsung Galaxy Ring.
Kenn Maring / Digital Trends

The new year is introducing significant changes to the Samsung Galaxy Ring, aimed at attracting more users to the first-generation fitness wearable and enhancing features for existing users.

Samsung has officially announced that the Galaxy Ring will now be available in two larger sizes, 14 and 15. This expansion means customers can choose from sizes 5 through 15 in 53 markets, accommodating a wider range of users and improving accessibility.

Recommended Videos

In conjunction with the size launch, Samsung is rolling out a significant update for Samsung Health. This update will give Galaxy Ring users more in-depth insights into their sleep patterns. It will introduce a comprehensive sleep environment report that delves into how temperature, humidity, and external noise impact sleep quality. With this information, users are expected to understand their sleep metrics better and make informed adjustments to their sleeping conditions.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Moreover, the new SmartThings integration will allow users to automate their home environment to optimize sleep. For instance, users could program their smart thermostats to maintain an ideal sleeping temperature or set their smart home lights to dim as bedtime approaches gradually. In addition to these features, Samsung Health will suggest personalized sleep time guidelines to promote healthier sleep habits, empowering users to establish a more consistent and restorative sleep routine.

Screenshots of the Sleep environment report and Mindfulness features in Samsung Health.
Samsung

Another addition to the Galaxy Ring feature list is a mindfulness tracker. This tool encourages mindfulness practices and provides insights that can improve mental well-being. It helps users monitor their moods, breathing patterns, and stress levels throughout the day.

The Galaxy Ring will be available in sizes 14 and 15 in titanium, black, gold, and silver. Preorders for the new sizes are expected to begin on January 22. Coincidentally, this date aligns with the anticipated announcement of Samsung’s latest Galaxy S25 series, likely including the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra.

After months of rumors and teasers, the Galaxy Ring was released in July to generally positive reviews. Like other smart rings like the Oura Ring, this wearable device has various health and wellness features. It monitors your heart rate, tracks your sleep stages with detailed analysis, and measures your skin temperature to provide insights into your overall health. Additionally, it includes an accelerometer to track your steps and activity levels.

The Galaxy Ring is priced at $400 before discounts.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Mobile and A/V Freelancer
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
The Samsung Galaxy S25 may get a potentially lifesaving car crash safety feature
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra's camera lenses.

Your phone is packed full of features that you're probably glad to have, but you hope you never need to use. For example, features that help you find a lost phone. Then there are the safety features. Samsung has been behind in terms of crash detection, with Pixel and iPhone taking the lead — but now a new leak suggests the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could have a car crash detection system.

This isn't a new feature. Samsung has worked to implement crash detection in previous phones, with both the Galaxy S24 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Fold 5 featuring sensors, but not the necessary software to power them. Android Authority spotted documentation that indicates the inclusion of a car crash sensor, but that doesn't mean it will work.

Read more
Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim: everything we know so far
A person holding the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, showing the bottom.

Samsung's January Galaxy Unpacked event is just around the corner. We know the event will show off the Galaxy S25 lineup, but there's a chance that it could also unveil the long-rumored Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim (and maybe give us a proper name for it besides the rumored title).

We've been following the rumors about this handset for a long time, and we've gathered quite a bit of information about the Galaxy S25 Slim. If you're curious about its specs, potential release window, and everything else we know, read on.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim: possible release date

Read more
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could miss out on a crucial tracking feature
Offline Find My Device setup in Android.

One of the lost object-tracking updates that appeared for Android phones this year was the ability to locate them even when they run out of juice. The convenience is shipped as part of Android’s Find My Device system. It, however, appears that Samsung’s next flagship will miss out on that convenience.

The folks over at Android Authority did some code sleuthing and spotted details of a disabled Bluetooth-finding protocol. Owing to the inactive status, the phone won't appear on the location-finding map once it runs out of battery juice. Before we proceed further, do keep in mind that these are pre-launch details about unreleased hardware, so the situation might change down the road.

Read more