This trick gets you a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for just $400

Jennifer Allen
By
Someone holding the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with the display turned on.
Joe Maring/Digital Trends

If you’ve been looking up phone deals and you know the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the one you want, you’re going to like what we’ve spotted. With the right trade-in, you can get a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for as little as $400 when you buy direct from Samsung. The amount varies depending on the cellular provider you choose as well as the phone you’re trading in, but it’s an awesome deal. The biggest highlight is for those that go with Verizon or AT&T as you can get up to to $800 in bill credit, with $750 to be saved on the unlocked model via instant trade-in credit. Keen to know more? Here’s what to know.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the best phones out there, easily topping our list of the best Android phones. On the surface, it looks a lot like the previous S22 model but that’s a good thing given its robustness. It has Samsung’s latest Armor Aluminum chassis with an IP68 water resistance rating so it can handle your busy life.

Perhaps the highlight is Samsung’s own ISOCELL HP2 200-megapixel camera. Alongside that is a 12MP wide-angle camera with a 120-degree field of view, along with a pair of 10MP telephoto cameras for a 3x and 10x optical zoom. There’s also optical image stabilization and laser autofocus, as well as a Super Resolution Zoom with recommended levels of 30x and 100x digital zoom. You can take photos at the full 200MP resolution but that means each one takes a ton of space so you’re more likely to adjust accordingly. It’s the zoom feature that’s the killer feature here as it’s truly fantastic.

Besides taking great photos, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is powerful too with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor meaning it’s great for multitasking a ton or playing the latest mobile games. Its 6.8-inch Super Dynamic AMOLED screen looks fantastic here with a high peak brightness of 1,750 nits. It also comes with an S Pen stylus for working in a more exact fashion than relying on your fingertips.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is a fantastic phone for anyone who loves the best. It normally costs $1,200 but you can save substantially by trading in an older phone. Buy today and you can gain up to $800 bill credit with Verizon or AT&T, with up to $400 bill credit if you opt for T-Mobile or up to $750 when buying the unlocked model. It’s the perfect way to get the near-perfect phone for less. Snap it up now direct from Samsung before prices change.

