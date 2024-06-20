 Skip to main content
The Galaxy S25 camera specs just leaked. Here’s the good and the bad

By
Someone holding the violet/purple Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus.
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Samsung is expected to unveil its Galaxy S25 smartphone lineup early next year. While it’s still too early to have a complete picture of the lineup, new rumors are pouring in. The latest comes from GalaxyClub and reveals critical information about the Galaxy S25’s cameras. According to a new report, the entry-level Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus will feature the same 50-megapixel main and 12MP selfie cameras found on previous models, including the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus. Whether changes are being made to those phones’ ultrawide or telephoto lenses remains unknown.

On a more positive note, GalaxyClub anticipates significant camera enhancements for the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Samsung’s flagship device is set to boast a 200MP primary rear camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, a 50MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in Titanium Gray camera module.
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

Based on these specifications, the ultrawide and telephoto cameras would receive significant upgrades compared to Samsung’s current flagship, the Galaxy S24 Ultra. That handset has a quad camera setup that consists of a 200MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and a larger 50MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom.

The most significant observation in this report is the lack of camera upgrades in Samsung’s lower-priced Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus models. However, software enhancements could potentially improve next year’s models compared to the 2024 models.

Samsung could announce the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra as early as January 2025. Each model will likely feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip by Qualcomm. That unreleased chip could debut first on the Xiaomi 15 later this year.

