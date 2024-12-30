 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

The Samsung Galaxy S25 may get a potentially lifesaving car crash safety feature

By
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra's camera lenses.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Your phone is packed full of features that you’re probably glad to have, but you hope you never need to use. For example, features that help you find a lost phone. Then there are the safety features. Samsung has been behind in terms of crash detection, with Pixel and iPhone taking the lead — but now a new leak suggests the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could have a car crash detection system.

This isn’t a new feature. Samsung has worked to implement crash detection in previous phones, with both the Galaxy S24 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Fold 5 featuring sensors, but not the necessary software to power them. Android Authority spotted documentation that indicates the inclusion of a car crash sensor, but that doesn’t mean it will work.

Recommended Videos

Even in phones that have the hardware, the sensors do nothing. The code to turn it on and off has been present in One UI builds dating back to One UI 5.1.1, but there still isn’t a way to activate the feature or implement it in any way.

A person holding the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The inclusion of this sensor doesn’t confirm that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will utilize it, though it is a decent indicator it could be available at launch or shortly thereafter. Development of the feature might not be finished yet, or there could be other considerations that come into play before it goes live. With any luck, the feature will be released soon. The Car Crash Detection feature on the iPhone has already proven itself, and something that could make the road just a little bit safer would be a welcome addition.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to be announced on January 22 at Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event, with phones going up for preorder on January 24.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
We may get our first look at the Samsung Galaxy Ring 2 very soon
Someone wearing the Samsung Galaxy Ring.

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event is expected to give us a lot of details about the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, but a new report suggests there could be a few additional surprises announced at the January 22 show — including the Samsung Galaxy Ring 2.

The existence of the Galaxy Ring 2 hasn't been much of a secret, with prior leaks giving us looks at what kind of specs to expect. Now, a new report from Taiwanese outlet DigiTimes suggests Samsung might announce it at Galaxy Unpacked, just as it did with the first Galaxy Ring this year.

Read more
The 2025 Android phone I’m most looking forward to isn’t from Samsung or Google
The OnePlus logo on the back of the OnePlus 12R.

2025 is rapidly approaching, and that can only mean one thing for a tech nerd like me: It's time to start looking forward to another year of smartphones. All signs are pointing to an interesting year for Apple with the iPhone 17, and I'm eager to see what comes of it.

But what about what's happening in the Android smartphone space? The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is just on the horizon, but I've yet to see anything that's made me really ecstatic about it. The Google Pixel 10 series should be a good one, but we've not heard enough about it yet.

Read more
It sure looks like the Samsung Galaxy S25 is getting a price increase
The back of the yellow Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 is just around the corner. We expect it to be announced on January 22 at the Galaxy Unpacked event that's expected to be happening that day, and a new leak further corroborates that information while adding in a few more tidbits we didn't know before.

Tipster Jukanlosreve shared the news on X, citing a "very reliable" source that confirmed the Galaxy S25 will officially be on sale in Korea (and presumably the U.S.) on February 7. In addition, the leaker says the Slim model will also be shown at the Unpacked event.

Read more