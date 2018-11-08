Share

Samsung’s wearable lineup is about to get a little more enticing for music fans. Tidal has announced that it’s bringing its app to Samsung’s wearable devices, including the Galaxy Watch, Gear Sport, Gear S3, Gear S2, Gear Fit2 Pro, and Gear Fit2. It’s good news for Tidal fans, who previously had no way to access the Tidal app on wearable devices — not even on the Apple Watch.

Users will be able to access their entire collection of music on Samsung’s wearables. There’s a Main Menu, from which you can access the My Collection section, and Explore new music recommended by Tidal. You can also download music from your library to the device itself, allowing you to use it when on the go if you don’t have a cellular connection on your watch.

There are some benefits to using Tidal on a Samsung wearable device. If you sign up to Tidal on a Samsung wearable, you’ll get access to a Tidal three-month trial. Tthe Tidal app is also coming to Samsung Smart TVs too — so you can continue the experience on your Samsung TV, if you have one.

Tidal promises that more wearable support will be coming soon, which is good news for anyone who doesn’t use Samsung devices. It’s likely the Apple Watch will be among the next group of wearables to get Tidal support considering that the Apple Watch is by far the more popular wearable on the planet. It’s likely Google’s Wear OS will also get support — despite the fact that it may have faced some hurdles, it’s still one of the top three wearable platforms out there.

Of course, Tidal does have some competition on Samsung wearables. Samsung and Spotify recently announced a partnership that will include the option to download the Spotify app as part of the setup process on the device. Samsung and Spotify are also working together to bring Spotify to the Samsung SmartThings app, which will allow users to more deeply integrate Spotify with their smart home. You can get the Spotify app for yourself on any Samsung wearable device released in 2017 or later.