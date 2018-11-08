Digital Trends
Mobile

New Tidal app will bring a wave of music to your Samsung smartwatch

Christian de Looper
By

Samsung’s wearable lineup is about to get a little more enticing for music fans. Tidal has announced that it’s bringing its app to Samsung’s wearable devices, including the Galaxy Watch, Gear Sport, Gear S3, Gear S2, Gear Fit2 Pro, and Gear Fit2. It’s good news for Tidal fans, who previously had no way to access the Tidal app on wearable devices — not even on the Apple Watch.

Users will be able to access their entire collection of music on Samsung’s wearables. There’s a Main Menu, from which you can access the My Collection section, and Explore new music recommended by Tidal. You can also download music from your library to the device itself, allowing you to use it when on the go if you don’t have a cellular connection on your watch.

There are some benefits to using Tidal on a Samsung wearable device. If you sign up to Tidal on a Samsung wearable, you’ll get access to a Tidal three-month trial. Tthe Tidal app is also coming to Samsung Smart TVs too — so you can continue the experience on your Samsung TV, if you have one.

Tidal promises that more wearable support will be coming soon, which is good news for anyone who doesn’t use Samsung devices. It’s likely the Apple Watch will be among the next group of wearables to get Tidal support considering that the Apple Watch is by far the more popular wearable on the planet. It’s likely Google’s Wear OS will also get support — despite the fact that it may have faced some hurdles, it’s still one of the top three wearable platforms out there.

Of course, Tidal does have some competition on Samsung wearables. Samsung and Spotify recently announced a partnership that will include the option to download the Spotify app as part of the setup process on the device. Samsung and Spotify are also working together to bring Spotify to the Samsung SmartThings app, which will allow users to more deeply integrate Spotify with their smart home. You can get the Spotify app for yourself on any Samsung wearable device released in 2017 or later.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung foldable phone: Everything we know so far
Wearables

The Michael Kors Access Runway smartwatch will soon be available in ceramic

Michael Kors has brought back the Access Runway name it last used in 2016, and this time attached it to a Wear OS smartwatch, complete with new tech, and a cool way of customizing the watch face, too.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar, Andy Boxall
How to zoom in on a Mac
Computing

Sending SMS messages from your PC is easier than you might think

Texting is a fact of life, but what to do when you're in the middle of something on your laptop or just don't have your phone handy? Here's how to send a text message from a computer, whether you prefer to use an email client or Windows 10.
Posted By Mark Coppock
reasons to install ios 12 group facetime 2
Mobile

How to make a Group FaceTime call on your iPhone or iPad with iOS 12

With the release of iOS 12.1, you can now take advantage of the Group FaceTime feature. Using your Apple device, you can video chat with up to 32 people at once. Here's how to set up Group FaceTime with an iPhone, iPad, or Mac.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
foldable iphone news phone rec
Mobile

Google confirms it will add Android support for foldable displays

It's already clear a few smartphones of 2019 will be foldable, and Google is embracing the trend. The company announced its adding Android support for foldable devices, which will allow apps to work seamlessly with the new form factor.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
Deals

Black Friday 2018: The best deals so far

Black Friday is the biggest shopping holiday of the year, and it will be here before you know it. If you can't wait until November 23 to start formulating a shopping plan, we've got you covered.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Samsung Foldable Phone
Mobile

It’s happening. Samsung is making a foldable phone with a 7.3-inch display

Samsung has been showcasing bendable display tech for a few years and now a folding smartphone might finally arrive. The Galaxy X, or perhaps the Galaxy F, may be the company's first example. Here's everything we know about it.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Samsung One UI
Mobile

Samsung cleans up its Android interface with new One UI skin

At the Samsung Developer Conference, Samsung took the wraps off of One UI, the new user interface for Samsung's Android phones. One UI emphasizes a clean experience that's easy to use with one hand. It will be available in January.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Mobile

Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus, Note 9 set to receive Android 9.0 Pie in January

Android 9.0 Pie has been released. But is your phone getting Android 9.0 Pie, and if so, when? We've done the hard work and asked every device manufacturer to see when their devices would be getting the update.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Christian de Looper
how to play youtube in the background mobile
Mobile

The vast majority of YouTube users hit the site for how-to videos

Ever searched for a how-to video on YouTube? Of course you have. The streaming site is bursting with useful guides on how to do stuff, and a recent study has revealed that more users than ever are using it as a learning resource.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
messenger 4 unveiled messenger4newlook
Social Media

Facebook Messenger will soon let you delete sent messages

A feature coming to Facebook Messenger will let you delete a message for up to 10 minutes after you send it. The company promised the feature months ago and this week said it really is on its way ... "soon."
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Google Maps
Mobile

Google Maps tests feature that will help drivers avoid crashes, speed traps

Google Maps is testing a feature that lets drivers report crashes and speed traps so the app can plan efficient routes for others in the area, or warn of upcoming hazards. Waze, which Google owns, already offers such a feature.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
fossil sport smartwatch news work out
Mobile

Fossil's latest smartwatch packs the new Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset

Fossil has released its first-ever smartwatch featuring Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 3100. The Fossil Sport comes packed with a heart rate monitor, built-in GPS, NFC, and Google's latest version of Wear OS. Here's everything you need to know.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
Cat S48c
Mobile

Rugged Cat phones look to crack U.S. market through new deal with Sprint

The biggest name in rugged smartphones is launching a new device in the U.S. with Sprint. The Cat S48c is a tough, but affordable phone that can handle drops, water, dust, and extreme temperatures.
Posted By Simon Hill
Huawei Mate 20 Lite review
Mobile

The best Huawei Mate 20 Lite cases to keep your budget phone intact

If you're looking for a budget phone, the Mate 20 Lite is among the best. But having to import is a pain, and you'll want to protect it. Keep it rocking with one of the best Huawei Mate 20 Lite cases.
Posted By Mark Jansen