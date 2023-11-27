 Skip to main content
Amazon Kindle Unlimited Cyber Monday deal gets you 3 months free

Kindle Unlimited service
Amazon

If you love reading, then one of the biggest libraries out there is Kindle Unlimited, a service that gives you access to millions of books. While it does usually cost $12 a month, you can get the first month free if you sign up as part of the ongoing Cyber Monday deals. That saves you $36 than what you would have usually paid, which is pretty significant. We’ve gone into a few of our favorite deals and features of Kindle Unlimited below, so if you like what you see, be sure to grab the deal before it expires.

Why you should subscribe to Kindle Unlimited

If you’ve shopped the section, you may suddenly realize that you need something to read. Buying a ton of books is fun, but buying a full library in one go is even better. Waiting three months to start paying for that library is the best. Amazon’s Kindle Unlimited has over 4,000,000 book titles to peruse, comes with magazine subscriptions, and gives you access to thousands of audiobooks.

But what can you get? Here are a few (of millions of options) that we think you might like:

  • — Tech up your job search with this step-by-step guide to utilizing ChatGPT for career success.
  • — New on Kindle Unlimited, this book is both a #1 New York Times Bestseller and a self help guide with modern sensibilities.
  • — Jack London’s classic is now on AmazonClassics and Kindle Unlimited.
  • — If you’ve watched the show (which is free on Roku TVs) then you deserve to be able to read this Neil Gaiman classic novel.
  • Whatever kinds of books or magazine you want to read, Kindle Unlimited is very likely to have them. And, right now, you can get three months for free. That’s a $36 value. All you need to do is tap the button below to go to the sign up page, choose the “deal” option, and hit subscribe. You can start browsing books right away!

