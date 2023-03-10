The 49 best shows on Netflix this weekend

Looking for a great new show to binge this weekend? Head over to Netflix. The streaming service has a massive library filled with new and classic series, and with new shows coming to Netflix all the time, it’s always growing and changing, too. We try to make your decision even easier by looking through the entire collection every week and updating this list of the best shows on Netflix right now.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive

You don’t need to know anything about Formula 1 racing, or tune into the Formula 1 live stream each Grand Prix, to enjoy this documentary series that offers an inside look at the drama and high-stakes competition fueling the annual Formula One World Championship. A joint production between Netflix and Formula One, Drive to Survive is credited with igniting (or reigniting) interest in the competition around the world — particularly in the U.S. Each season of the series chronicles the races, drivers, intense rivalries, and all the highs and lows for teams competing in that year’s competition, with exclusive access to the teams, owners, and managers. It makes for plenty of compelling, behind-the-scenes moments, and even if you’ve never watched a Formula 1 race before, there’s a good chance you’ll be a fan before the end of the season with Drive to Survive.

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal

This documentary series chronicles the unraveling legacy of a prominent South Carolina family that began with a fatal boating accident in 2019 and continued with multiple murders, a high-profile trial, and an investigation that unearthed a century of cover-ups, corruption, and cruelty. The series digs into the Murdaugh family’s generation-spanning power as the region’s top prosecutors, which was allegedly wielded to secure fortunes and hide legal troubles. Fans of true-crime series will find plenty to latch on to in this series. Don’t believe us? We’ve rounded up some shocking revelations from Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal that’ll show you exactly what you’re getting into.

In From the Cold

In this series from Supernatural writer and executive producer Adam Glass, a single mother on a European vacation with her daughter, finds herself caught up in an international conspiracy when her secret past as a Russian spy is exposed. With impressive action sequences, a compelling story, and a protagonist who’s more than what she appears, In From The Cold is more than just your typical spy thriller — it’s a fascinating, character-driven adventure that doesn’t pull any punches.

BoJack Horseman

Set in a world of anthropomorphic animals that coexist with humans, this critically acclaimed animated series follows washed-up ’90s sitcom star BoJack Horseman (Will Arnett) as he navigates life, love, addiction, and celebrity amid a cast of colorful characters dealing with plenty of their own problems. While its premise might initially seem silly, the series manages to mine an amazing amount of raw emotion from its story arcs right along with all of the laughs. Sometimes depressing, sometimes triumphant, but always sincere in its approach to the world built around its characters, the series became a critical darling over the course of its six-season run.

The Witcher: Blood Origin

This prequel series set in the universe of The Witcher unfolds more than a thousand years before the events of that show and follows a group of seven characters forced to unite their efforts in order to save the world from a terrible force. Michelle Yeoh leads the ensemble cast of the series, which sets the stage for the saga to come in The Witcher.

D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?!

In 1971, a man hijacked a cross-country airplane flight and then parachuted off the plane with a bag of stolen money. The skyjacking thief’s identity remains a mystery to this day and presents a fascinating true-crime tale that has perplexed investigators — both professional and amateur — for decades. This four-part series explores the mystery of the infamous thief known only as D.B. Cooper.

Cunk on Earth

The historical documentary genre gets a silly spin in this series that follows host Philomena Cunk (Diane Morgan) as she explores the history of the Earth and human civilization in her own ridiculous, confidently confused manner. Whether she’s explaining why a pizza shop was left untouched during the Sack of Rome or asking world-renowned scholars if the crucifixion of Jesus Christ was the first example of “cancel culture,” there’s no topic Cunk can’t misunderstand — and it makes for a wonderfully hilarious journey through history.

You

One of the more controversial entries in Netflix’s list of original series, You follows Joe Goldberg, a bookstore owner whose dark impulses take control when he becomes infatuated with a customer. Penn Badgley portrays Joe, with Elizabeth Lail playing the woman he becomes dangerously obsessed with in the show’s first season. A surprise hit for Netflix, the psychological drama based on Caroline Kepnes’ novel spawned a successful second season — in which Joe relocates from New York to Los Angeles, and The Haunting franchise actress Victoria Pedretti joins the cast — and then two more seasons that take the saga to even darker, bloodier places as Joe balances new responsibilities with his sinister past. Disturbing, tense, and twisted, the series keeps generating plenty of buzz with each new chapter in Joe’s story.

When They See Us

Ava DuVernay’s When They See Us tells the story of Kevin Richardson (Asante Blackk), Antron McCray (Caleel Harris), Yusef Salaam (Ethan Herisse), Korey Wise (Jharrel Jerome), and Raymond Santana (Marquis Rodriguez), five young Black men who were falsely accused of rape and sexual assault in the infamous Central Park Five case. After serving years in prison, they became known as The Exonerated Five after the real rapist was caught. But the injustices suffered by these men and their families extended far beyond prison walls. It’s a difficult story to relive, but it’s also one that needs to be seen.

The Good Place

Eleanor Shellstrop (Kristen Bell) finds herself on the good side of a paperwork snafu when, after dying, she ends up in the Good Place, a serene afterlife neighborhood built by a cosmic architect named Michael (Ted Danson). In reality, Eleanor was an abrasive person who only looked out for herself. Now, to avoid being discovered and sent to the Bad Place, she must learn how to behave like a nice person. The Good Place is an upbeat comedy whose unique setting, surprisingly powerful themes, and over-arching story put it a notch above most sitcoms.

Russian Doll

Natasha Lyonne brings her signature comedic stylings to this comedy-drama as Nadia, a woman stuck in a time loop who keeps reliving the same day over and over again, each time dying in increasingly freakish ways. She eventually discovers another man going through the same thing, and together, they try to figure out how to get out of the recurring nightmare. Earning four Primetime Emmy Award nominations, the first season of this mind-bending series will keep you puzzled and have you guessing all the way through. A second, time-twisting season premiered in April 2022 on the streaming service.

Lockwood & Co.

Attack the Block filmmaker Joe Cornish serves as writer and director on this adaptation of Jonathan Stroud’s book series of the same name. The show’s eight-part first season follows a group of teenage ghost hunters in London who compete with the various, adult-staffed agencies to manage supernatural threats. When they find themselves wrapped up in a case with far-reaching implications, the fate of not only their company, but the entire world, rests on their skills.

Vinland Saga

Part Viking saga, part anime adventure, this bloody, brutal animated series chronicles young Viking boy Thorfinn’s efforts to become a strong enough fighter to avenge the death of his father, one of the greatest Viking warriors of all time. The series follows Thorfinn through his childhood on a remote island to various battlefields as he hones his savage, death-dealing skills. Beautiful, intense, and dramatic, Vinland Saga won a long list of awards upon its international premiere before finally making its way to Netflix.

The Witcher

Based on the popular fantasy series, Netflix’s The Witcher follows Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), one of the few remaining monster hunters who patrol the lands and are known as Witchers. The first season of the series was a runaway hit for the streaming service, exploring Geralt’s introduction to the cunning sorceress Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) and the refugee princess Ciri (Freya Allen), whose fate is bound tightly to his own. Best of all, The Witcher season 2 brings even more bloody battles, complicated characters, and memorable songs — courtesy of the bard Jaskier (Joey Batey).

That ’90s Show

It’s back to the basement in this revival of That ’70s Show that finds the teenage daughter of Eric and Donna returning to her grandparents’ house for the summer. She soon connects with a new generation of local teenagers and — despite the watchful eyes of Red and Kitty Foreman — hijinks ensue. Fans of the original series will want to give this one a look, even if just to see how the ol’ basement is doing.

Dark

Dark is one of Netflix’s most ambitious sci-fi series to date, presenting an engrossing mystery that starts in the present but soon expands into the past and the future as the implications of time travel tear four families apart. The end of the world is also in play, but even the Earth as we know it may not be the only battleground. There are a lot of twists and turns to follow, so you’ll want to pay close attention to this one.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

This Netflix sitcom takes a serious premise — a girl is kidnapped and kept in an underground bunker for 15 years until finally being rescued — and manages to make it funny. Now 29, Kimmy Schmidt (Ellie Kemper) has been completely cut off from the real world and still has the attitude of a 15-year-old girl living in the ’90s. Emerging into a world filled with negativity and stress, Kimmy is determined to live life to the fullest and make every moment count, which prompts her to move to New York City. Although Kimmy is the title character, the real star of the series is arguably her lazy, eccentric roommate and friend Tituss (Tituss Burgess). With a cast that also includes comedy A-listers Carol Kane and Jane Krakowski, along with Jon Hamm in a recurring role, the series is an unconventional, sugary-sweet, and uplifting comedy full of color and old pop-culture references that will make you smile.

Copenhagen Cowboy

Drive and The Neon Demon director Nicolas Winding Refn helms this dark, surreal thriller about a woman who’s spent most of her life being used as a human good-luck charm, only to finally get a chance to escape from her captors. In order to do so, though, she’ll need to navigate a seedy underworld full of dangerous elements.

Kaleidoscope

The typical, ensemble-driven heist thriller gets an intriguing twist in this original series that shakes up the linear storytelling format. The show’s basic premise has a team of criminals planning and executing a multibillion-dollar robbery of a heavily fortified vault, but the first seven episodes of the eight-episode saga can be watched in any order, with Netflix randomizing which chapters are positioned as the “next” episode in the series. The way in which you view the story and the characters’ motivations are then — theoretically — shaped by the order you watch the series in. It’s an interesting experiment, certainly, but even without that twist, the show delivers an enjoyable caper led by Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad) as the team’s leader.

Blood & Water

This South African thriller follows a teenage girl from Cape Town who encounters a girl who looks just like her at a party. She begins to think she’s found her long-lost sister — a victim of human trafficking who was abducted as a baby. However, as she gets closer to this stranger who could be her twin, she begins to uncover darker secrets about her family history than she ever anticipated.

Alice in Borderland

This Japanese series based on the manga of the same name by Haro Aso follows an aimless gamer named Arisu (Kento Yamazaki) who suddenly finds himself and his two best friends transported to an eerily empty Tokyo where they’re forced to compete in deadly games to survive. A mix of Battle Royale and The Hunger Games with a fascinating mystery and a talented cast, Alice in Borderland earned praise from critics and general audiences alike for its clever first season and was renewed for a second season just two weeks after the show’s Netflix launch. Its underlying premise will keep you guessing, and so will the sense of creeping dread as key characters are killed off — sometimes in gruesome fashion — from one episode to the next.

Song Exploder

Have you ever wondered what it took to create some of your favorite songs? Hrishikesh Hirway’s popular podcast Song Exploder gets the answers straight from the artists themselves. The TV incarnation of the show is back for a new season on Netflix, with episodes on The Killers, Nine Inch Nails, Dua Lipa, and Natalia Lafourcade. Naturally, the first season is also available, with spotlight episodes featuring R.E.M., Alicia Keys, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Ty Dolla $ign.

Murderville

Netflix got experimental in this improvisational comedy series, Murderville, which casts Will Arnett as a hard-luck homicide detective who must solve a new murder each episode with some help from a celebrity guest. That concept would be funny enough on its own, but the show brings each guest on without giving them a script, leaving it to them to investigate the clues and determine which suspect is the real killer. Kumail Nanjiani, Sharon Stone, Annie Murphy, Ken Jeong, Conan O’Brien, and Marshawn Lynch serve as trainee detectives in the show’s first, six-episode season, and a holiday special added in December has Arnett and his latest partner investigating the murder of a Christmas icon.

Archive 81

When a film archivist takes a job restoring a collection of video tapes damaged by a fire, he soon finds himself being drawn into a mystery filled with sinister — and possibly supernatural — dangers in this Netflix original series starring Mamoudou Athie (Uncorked, Cake) and Dina Shihabi (Altered Carbon). The terrifying show, based on the podcast of the same name, blends found-footage scares with a story that ratchets up the tension with every episode.

Black Mirror

Each episode of Black Mirror tells a single story, with a theme of modern and near-future technology running through each unnerving tale. It’s often compared to The Twilight Zone for its episodic nature, and just like that classic, some of the stories will leave you sitting and staring at a blank television, wondering what you just watched. Beyond all of the thought-provoking and mind-bending tales and world-building, the acting and aesthetic are smart and nuanced and will leave even the best spoiler guessers out there reeling from the sharp twists and turns in every episode.

1899

This series from the creator of Dark follows immigrant passengers on a ship traveling to a new continent, who find themselves caught up in a mystery when they encounter a second ship adrift in the open sea. The series’ dark, atmospheric tone, combined with the show’s multilingual approach, makes it a thriller unlike any other.

Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?

A four-part documentary series, Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? explores the very real story of John Leonard, the man who discovered a loophole in a ’90s ad campaign for Pepsi that promised a Harrier jet to anyone who collected enough points from soda bottles. When Pepsi balks at John’s request, it sets off a David versus Goliath challenge that changed the face of advertising forever. The series features interviews with many of the biggest names of the time, including former Pepsi spokesmodel Cindy Crawford and other colorful characters on both sides of the legal battle.

Inside Job

What if all of the loony conspiracy theories were true and there really was a shadow agency tasked with keeping them secret? This adult animated series takes that premise and runs with it, offering a hilarious spin on workplace comedies as the dysfunctional staff of a secret government organization attempts to keep the world — and all of the weird stuff we’re not allowed to know about — safe from various threats while dealing with their own personal issues. Lizzy Caplan and Christian Slater lead the show’s high-profile cast of voice actors. A second season of the series premiered in November.

Wednesday

Tim Burton turns his attention to Wednesday Addams in this spinoff from the Addams Family franchise that focuses on the elder Addams sibling. Jenna Ortega portrays the title character, who finds herself sent off to prep school after an incident involving a high school water polo team and two bags of piranhas. While attending the school, she soon becomes wrapped up in a series of local murders, all while trying to come to terms with her own destiny and her parents’ legacy.

Don’t F**k with Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer

The title of this 2019 docuseries references one of the unwritten rules of the internet, and it was the violation of that rule that kicked off a far-reaching investigation by amateur sleuths chronicled in the series. After a shocking homemade video depicting animal cruelty began making the rounds online, a small group of self-described “internet nerds” made it their mission to identify the culprit and bring them to justice. Their investigation soon took on a life of its own, drawing them into an even darker story than they anticipated as their efforts brought the authorities — and their own lives — closer to a killer. As fascinating as it is disturbing, Don’t F**k With Cats is a lesson in the power of crowd-sourced investigations and the dangers they pose.

Ultraman

The classic superhero tokusatsu series got an animated, modern sequel in this show set years after the original Ultraman’s adventures. The Netflix original series follows the son of the former Ultraman as he discovers his powerful abilities and is recruited to fight a new host of alien invaders threatening the planet. Not only does the show honor the franchise’s legacy, but it takes the story of Ultraman in some bold, new directions that offer a great reminder of why he’s one of the most famous heroes of the genre. Two seasons of the series are available now, with a third and final season on the way in 2023.

Dead to Me

This Emmy-nominated original series starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini recently returned for its third and final season. A dark comedy that leans into its central mystery, Applegate portrays a widowed real estate agent who befriends an eternally optimistic woman (Cardellini) with some chilling secrets of her own.

The Crown

Elizabeth II ascended to the U.K.’s throne in the aftermath of World War II, at a time when the monarchy had ceded much of its power to Parliament and the Prime Minister. Despite a lack of governmental power, the Queen was one of the most important heads of state in the world, with no shortage of civic duties. Netflix’s critically acclaimed, generations-spanning drama The Crown traces Elizabeth’s life from her marriage to Prince Philip in 1947 through the modern era, digging into the web of agendas and alliances the Queen had to navigate over the longest reign of any British monarch in history. Heavy on political intrigue, The Crown is sure to satisfy viewers who appreciate Machiavellian television, as well as those who love TV shows like Downton Abbey. However, the show also has a deeply intimate side, in that it examines Elizabeth’s personal relationships and the toll exacted by her duties as Queen. The show’s most recent fifth season explores the period in the ’90s when Prince Charles and Princess Diana waged a media war that became one of Queen Elizabeth II’s most high-profile challenges.

Age of Samurai: Battle for Japan

At times, this docuseries about the warring clans of 16th-century Japan feels more like an edgy action film than a traditional documentary, but the six-part series does a masterful job of exploring the political drama and intrigue of the Sengoku period — one of the most tumultuous eras of feudal Japan’s history. The series follows the rise (and, often, violent fall) of several prominent historical figures whose paths shaped the nation at a time when samurai, warlords and powerful families were engaged in a near-constant civil war, and it does so with a combination of historical (and graphic) reenactments and expert commentary. History lessons so deep have rarely been this intense or compelling.

Maya and the Three

This nine-episode animated series created by Jorge R. Gutiérrez is a self-contained story that its creator likened to a Mexican version of Lord of the Rings, and the description isn’t that far off. The series is set in a world based on precolonial Mesoamerica, filled with the multitude of gods and heroes that populated the mythology of the indigenous cultures of that era. It follows a 15-year-old girl who embarks on a journey to find the three prophesied warriors who will help her defeat the underworld deities threatening humanity and save the world. Filled with unique, beautiful animation, and colorful characters you can’t help but cheer for (or against), Maya and the Three is an epic adventure everyone in the family will enjoy.

Supernatural

The longest-running American live-action fantasy series in TV history, Supernatural follows brothers Sam and Dan Winchester — played by Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, respectively — as they hunt all manner of ghosts, demons, and monsters across America. Mixing standalone “monster of the week” adventures with season-long story arcs that built an impressively deep mythology around the show, Supernatural kept fans coming back for its infectious chemistry and colorful cast that grew as the series progressed. A scripted television series has to be doing something right to run for 15 seasons without being canceled, and Supernatural finally ended its 327-episode run in November 2020 with the sort of satisfying, well-received series finale that few shows receive.

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities

Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro curated this collection of short films from some of horror’s most visionary, creative directors and writers. The eight stories in the series’ first season hail from a wide range of filmmakers, including Vincenzo Natali (Cube), Ana Lily Amirpour (A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night), Jennifer Kent (The Babadook), and Del Toro himself.

Waffles + Mochi

When good friends Waffles and Mochi decide to leave their frozen home to learn about foods that aren’t served on ice, they find a new home full of friendly people at a supermarket run by former first lady Michelle Obama. The pair work at the supermarket while also traveling around the world on adventures that teach them all about the origins and importance of various foods. As adorable as it is educational, the kid-friendly Waffles + Mochi also features an impressive list of guests from across the spectrum of famous chefs, foodies, and celebrity food experts.

Community

NBC never quite knew what to make of Community, but the series found a devoted audience that embraced its hilarious blend of pop culture comedy. Future Marvel directors Joe and Anthony Russo helmed several memorable episodes that earned them a chance to hit the big screen, but the show belonged to its mismatched study group portrayed by Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Alison Brie, Donald Glover, and Chevy Chase. Despite several personality clashes, the group becomes a makeshift family, with Ken Jeong and Jim Rash also stealing a lot of scenes as Ben Chang and Dean Pelton. We’re still waiting for a Community movie, but all six seasons are on Netflix.

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts

This brilliant animated series that premiered in January 2020 defied expectations in many ways, including the decision to release all three 10-episode seasons in the same year. Created by Radford Sechrist and produced by DreamWorks Animation, Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts is set in a post-apocalyptic world where giant, mutated animals rule the surface of Earth while humans are forced to live underground to survive. When a young girl named Kipo decides to leave her underground shelter to search for her father, it kicks off an amazing adventure filled with action, emotion, humor, and one of the best soundtracks you’ll hear in an animated series. (A pair of scholarly wolves voiced by GZA and John Hodgman, rapping about the creation of the universe? It’s in there.) Smart, inclusive, and full of cheer-worthy moments, Kipo is the sort of series children and adults can genuinely enjoy together.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

This edgy, high-octane anime series is inspired by the Cyberpunk 2077 video game, but you don’t need to know anything about its source material to appreciate the brutal, bonkers adventure it offers. The series follows a young street kid in the neon- and chrome-filled Night City who falls in with a crew of mercenaries and soon finds himself struggling to hold on to his humanity in a world obsessed with cybernetic augmentation.

Cobra Kai

The hit sequel series to the original Karate Kid films, Cobra Kai brings back William Zabka and Ralph Macchio to reprise their respective roles as Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso, teenage rivals whose feud has extended into adulthood. Set three decades after the events of the first film, the series has down-on-his-luck Johnny attempt to start a new Cobra Kai dojo, only to have his ambitions reignite his rivalry with Daniel. Over the course of several seasons, the series has followed the pair as they take on new students, deal with enemies and allies from their past, and eventually face a common threat — all while the teenagers under their care attempt to navigate their own high-school trials and tribulations. Season 5 of Cobra Kai premiered in September.

Never Have I Ever

Never Have I Ever is a coming-of-age dramedy about a young woman who, after the death of her father, decides she wants to change her life and elevate her social status. However, Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), an Indian girl raised in America, finds that her family and friends aren’t fully on board with this renaissance. Considered a standout in a crowded field of coming-of-age dramedies on Netflix, Never Have I Ever delightfully balances the traditional perils of high school like teen romance and popularity with the challenges of grief, being a first-generation American, and finding yourself in a crowd of loved ones. Season 3 of the series premiered on August 12.

The Sandman

Neil Gaiman’s celebrated comic book series comes to life in this adaptation that casts Tom Sturridge as Morpheus, the lord of the world of dreams. When a cruel dabbler in the occult accidentally imprisons Morpheus, it begins a tale that unfolds across multiple generations and through myriad realms and ultimately puts the future of humanity at risk. In development for more than two decades, The Sandman is a project long thought impossible to adapt faithfully, but the series somehow manages to weave together the enthralling stories and powerful themes of Gaiman’s acclaimed fantasy saga.

Monty Python’s Flying Circus

These days, we could all use a good laugh. Fortunately, Monty Python’s Flying Circus excels at creating laughter. Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Eric Idle, Terry Jones, Michael Palin, and Terry Gilliam created their legends with this surreal comedy sketch show that refused to obey any rules except its own. The Pythons had such a unique sense of humor that it took a while for American fans to catch on to the British sensation. Now, the series is a classic, and it’s always ready for a new generation to discover it.

Centaurworld

This amazingly clever animated series created by Pinky Malinky artist Megan Nicole Dong is the sort of wonderful pick-me-up you might not realize you need right now. The show follows a brave warhorse who finds herself magically transported to a bright, colorful world of magical creatures blended with other species in one way or another, each with their own special abilities and eccentricities. In order to find her way home to her beloved rider, she must navigate a world full of dangers both serious and silly, and learn to work with a colorful herd of outcasts to save both their worlds. Optimistic, inclusive, and endearing, the series also features an impressive voice cast and lots of Broadway-style musical numbers that make an epic adventure even more so.

Stranger Things

One of the most popular original series on Netflix, Stranger Things has become a cultural touchstone in the short time since its 2016 debut. The series’ opening sequence lays out its sci-fi aspirations clearly: A scientist flees down an empty hallway, pursued by some unseen force that eventually nabs him as he waits for elevator doors to close; it then cuts to a group of kids playing D&D in a suburban basement. The series is rooted in ‘80s genre nostalgia, from the mysterious creature terrorizing the fictional Indiana town to the secret government agency chasing the group of kids who encounter it. There are pieces of Stephen King, Steven Spielberg, and John Hughes strewn throughout Stranger Things, and the result is a show that will feel immediately familiar to people who grew up with that source material.

Avatar: The Last Airbender

When it comes to animated series, few rival Nickelodeon’s Avatar: The Last Airbender. The beloved series continues to garner a following more than 15 years after its initial release, likely due to the way it deftly balances child-friendly themes with more sophisticated narratives, ones that revolve around war and the oft-ambiguous line between good and evil. The show is centered on the titular Aang, a master of the elements, and four nations, each of which is named after a different element (Earth, Air, Fire, and Water). The main story follows Aang and his companions in their effort to quell unrest and an ongoing feud with the Fire Nation, but the show’s detailed world-building and character development extend well beyond the scope of any one individual. To this day, it’s still considered a masterclass in storytelling.

Pose

Pose is one of the rare TV dramas that fully embraces its LGBTQ cast, which is essential to the period and premise of the show. The series begins in the late ‘80s and chronicles the lives of several gay and gender-nonconforming dancers in the ballroom culture scene. But the series also takes a hard look at the HIV and AIDS epidemic, which hits the community hard just when the subculture begins to go mainstream in the early ‘90s. It’s truly a TV show like no other.

Ozark

In Ozark, the Byrde family has a knack for getting into overwhelming trouble. Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) has a scheme to launder money for a Mexican drug cartel, but when that goes wrong, Marty packs up his wife, Wendy (Laura Linney), and their kids for an abrupt move to the Ozarks — where he proceeds to set up an even more dangerous money laundering operation. In addition to starring in the series, Bateman has also made a name for himself directing episodes, earning a Primetime Emmy Award along the way. The entire fourth and final season is now available, so fans can finally learn how the saga concludes.

