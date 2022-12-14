 Skip to main content
Where to watch Black Adam

Jason Struss
By

Look … up in the sky. It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s … Black Adam? That’s right, everyone’s favorite millennia-old anti-hero from Kahndaq appeared for the first time ever on the big screen this past October, and dozens of fans across the world were aglow with delight.

Before you can ask yourself “Who asked for this?,” just remember that this is the latest DCEU movie and, as such, it’s yet another corporate product designed to sell toys instead of, you know, being entertaining. We must admit that the movie does have its fans, and the curious masses who didn’t watch it in the theater are bound to look for it when it hits streaming. But when does Black Adam become available to watch at home?

Where can you watch Black Adam?

Dwayne Johnson strides toward the camera as Black Adam.

If you want to see The Rock fight tons of CGI villains, deliver his signature raised eyebrow trick, and try to create a franchise out of subpar material, head to HBO Max to begin streaming.

Launched in 2020, HBO Max offers programs from its signature brands, such as HBO, Cartoon Network, and Warner Bros. Legacy shows like The Sopranos, The Wire, Succession, and Game of Thrones can all be watched on the service as well as current movies like The Batman. And original programming, like Hacks and The Flight Attendant, exists under “Max Originals.” In 2023, HBO Max and Discovery+ will consolidate into one platform after the merger between WarnerMedia and Discovery.

When does it stream for subscribers?

Black Adam will stream on HBO Max starting December 16.

Stream Black Adam on HBO Max

How much does it cost?

BLACK ADAM - Official Trailer 2

To access HBO Max, subscribers can choose between a plan with ads and a plan without ads. With ads, HBO Max costs $10 a month or $100 a month. Without ads, HBO Max costs $15 a month or $150 a year. HBO Max is also offering a special Black Friday deal for new and returning subscribers, who can access HBO Max with ads at a discounted rate of $2 per month for the first three months. This special offer ends November 28.

Is Black Adam worth watching?

Piwerce Brosnan puts his hand on Dwayne Johnson's chest in a scene from Black Adam.

Only if you set your expectations really low. It’s not a horrible movie like Morbius, but it sure is bland and colorless. The Rock does what he usually does in a movie, which is to say not that much. The movie uses a lot of slow motion in its fight scenes, which drags down the action. And the ending is a bit of a letdown.

What’s good about the movie is pretty much everything else that isn’t related to Black Adam and his routine storyline. Any time the Justice Society of America comes on the screen, the movie comes alive. It makes you wish they had a movie of their own, with former James Bond Pierce Brosnan and Aldis Hodge standing out as Dr. Fate and Hawkman, respectively.

On Rotten Tomatoes, Black Adam registers 39% on the Tomatometer and an 89% audience score.

Stream Black Adam on HBO Max.

