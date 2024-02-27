Blackburn vs Newcastle live stream: Can you watch for free?

A spot in the FA Cup quarterfinals is on the line today, as Newcastle travel to Ewood Park to take on Blackburn. It’s been a rough season for the Rovers, who are just four points clear of the relegation line in the Championship, but a win over a Premier League squad for a second consecutive trip to the quarterfinals would likely ease some of that pain.

If you live in the United States and want to watch the match (2:45 p.m. ET start time), you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. Here’s everything you need to know about the streaming service and how to stream Blackburn vs Newcastle.

Watch Blackburn vs Newcastle on ESPN+

It’s pretty simple. If you live in the United States, you need ESPN+ to watch the match. While the final or maybe a semifinal might make their way to regular cable TV, every other FA Cup match is exclusively to the ESPN+ streaming service.

There is, unfortunately, no ESPN+ free trial, but the price-point of $11 per month (or $15 per month for all three of ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+) is pretty reasonable, especially if you’re a soccer fan. With all of the FA Cup, plus Bundesliga, La Liga, Copa del Rey, other live sports, 30-for-30 documentaries and more original programming, it doesn’t take long to make ESPN+ worth the money. Moreover, if you want to pre-pay for a year, the price drops to $110, which essentially gives you two months for free.

Once you sign up for ESPN+, you can go to the ESPN website or the ESPN app–which is available basically everywhere, including phones, tablets and pretty much every streaming device–to watch Blackburn vs Newcastle and any other FA Cup match.

Watch Blackburn vs Newcastle Live Stream from Abroad

ESPN+ is restricted to US-only, but if you’re outside of the United States, you can try a virtual private network (VPN) to potentially circumvent that problem. VPN’s hide your IP address and then connect you to a server in a different country, which allows you to access content that is only available in that country even if you’re physically located somewhere else.

It’s worth noting that some streaming services have gotten better at blocking VPN’s, but it’s still worth a shot. NordVPN is one of the best, most reliable services on the market, plus it offers a 30-day money-back guarantee if it doesn’t work out for you. Or, if you want to try out some other options, you can take a gander at our breakdown of the best VPN services or our list of the best VPN deals.

