 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Blackburn vs Newcastle live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

A spot in the FA Cup quarterfinals is on the line today, as Newcastle travel to Ewood Park to take on Blackburn. It’s been a rough season for the Rovers, who are just four points clear of the relegation line in the Championship, but a win over a Premier League squad for a second consecutive trip to the quarterfinals would likely ease some of that pain.

If you live in the United States and want to watch the match (2:45 p.m. ET start time), you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. Here’s everything you need to know about the streaming service and how to stream Blackburn vs Newcastle.

Watch Blackburn vs Newcastle on ESPN+

Liverpool vs. West Ham in the Carabao Cup on ESPN Plus.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

It’s pretty simple. If you live in the United States, you need ESPN+ to watch the match. While the final or maybe a semifinal might make their way to regular cable TV, every other FA Cup match is exclusively to the ESPN+ streaming service.

Related

There is, unfortunately, no ESPN+ free trial, but the price-point of $11 per month (or $15 per month for all three of ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+) is pretty reasonable, especially if you’re a soccer fan. With all of the FA Cup, plus Bundesliga, La Liga, Copa del Rey, other live sports, 30-for-30 documentaries and more original programming, it doesn’t take long to make ESPN+ worth the money. Moreover, if you want to pre-pay for a year, the price drops to $110, which essentially gives you two months for free.

Once you sign up for ESPN+, you can go to the ESPN website or the ESPN app–which is available basically everywhere, including phones, tablets and pretty much every streaming device–to watch Blackburn vs Newcastle and any other FA Cup match.

Watch Blackburn vs Newcastle Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

ESPN+ is restricted to US-only, but if you’re outside of the United States, you can try a virtual private network (VPN) to potentially circumvent that problem. VPN’s hide your IP address and then connect you to a server in a different country, which allows you to access content that is only available in that country even if you’re physically located somewhere else.

It’s worth noting that some streaming services have gotten better at blocking VPN’s, but it’s still worth a shot. NordVPN is one of the best, most reliable services on the market, plus it offers a 30-day money-back guarantee if it doesn’t work out for you. Or, if you want to try out some other options, you can take a gander at our breakdown of the best VPN services or our list of the best VPN deals.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tim Keeney
Tim Keeney
Tim is a long-time sports journalist who has written about everything from the NFL to more popular sports such as chess…
LA Galaxy vs Inter Miami live stream: Can you watch for free?
Lionel Messi on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

The Lionel Messi Show travels west on Sunday, as the reigning Ballon d'Or winner and Inter Miami head to Dignity Health Sports Park to take on the LA Galaxy, who are coming off their worst season in franchise history.

As always, Messi and Co. are must-see TV, so you won't want to miss this one. For those in the US and Canada, the match is about to start (8:30 p.m. ET start time) and will stream on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
Watch LA Galaxy vs Inter Miami on MLS Season Pass

Read more
Juventus vs Frosinone live stream: Can you watch for free?
UEFA soccer league goal-line technology

Without a win in their last four Serie A matches, Juventus look to get back on track when they take on 15th-place Frosinone today at Allianz Stadium.

If you're up early in the United States, the match is about to start: 6:30 a.m. ET. If you want to watch, it will stream exclusively on Paramount+, but we actually have three different ways you can watch a free live stream of the match.
Is There a Free Juventus vs Frosinone Live Stream?

Read more
Timbers vs Rapids live stream: Can you watch for free?
top tech stories 08 04 2017 weekly rewind soccer goal getty8 4 17

The Portland Timbers and Colorado Rapids both look to put last year's forgettable campaign in the rearview mirror tonight when they meet at Providence Park for a 2024 MLS season opener.

The Timbers vs Rapids match kicks off very soon, at 10:30 p.m. ET. If you live in the United States or Canada, the only way to watch is on MLS Season Pass, which is available exclusively through Apple TV. Here's everything you need to know about Season Pass and how to watch a live stream of the match.
Watch Timbers vs Rapids on MLS Season Pass

Read more