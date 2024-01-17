Trail Blazers vs Nets live stream: Can you watch for free?

The Portland Trail Blazers play host to the Brooklyn Nets in NBA action on Wednesday night, as both look to break out of their respective losing streaks.

If you’re looking to tune into this one, the game starts at 10 p.m. ET and will be televised locally on ROOT Sports (Blazers markets) and YES Network (Nets markets). As always when a game is only broadcast locally, NBA streaming can be a little tricky, but we’ve got you covered with a full rundown of all the ways you can stream this one, whether you’re in or out of market.

The Best Way to Watch Blazers vs Nets Live Stream

DirecTV Stream is the one streaming service that will get you a live stream of the Pistons vs Timberwolves no matter where you live in the United States. Not only does it include both ROOT Sports and YES (it’s the only streaming service that has YES available) in local markets, but it also has NBA League Pass available as an add-on. That means that if you live in Portland or Brooklyn (or a nearby area), you can watch the local broadcast, and if you live somewhere else, you can watch on League Pass, which gives you access to every single out-of-market NBA game this season.

You’ll need the “Choice” package to get ROOT or YES if you’re local, and the League Pass is an extra fee per month, so this option can get a bit pricey for the long-term, but it does come with a free trial if you simply want to watch this game and then cancel right away.

Is There a Free Blazers vs Nets Live Stream?

DirecTV Stream is going to be your only option–both free and otherwise–if you live in the Nets market, but there are some other ways to watch if you live elsewhere:

For viewers in the Blazers market: Fubo is the only streaming service other than DirecTV Stream that includes ROOT, so this will be your only other option. The “Pro” plan includes ROOT among its 180-plus channels, and it comes in cheaper long-term than DirecTV Stream, but the one drawback in terms of NBA viewing is that TNT is not included. It does come with a free seven-day trial, so you can check it out at no risk.

For out-of-market viewers: You’ll need NBA League Pass, but that’s fortunately available through a variety of different platforms. Fubo and YouTube TV both have it as an add-on to their base package, or you can get it through through Amazon Prime Channels if you’re a Prime subscriber. All three of those options have separate free trials, so you have lots of different avenues for watching this one without paying anything.

How to Watch the Blazers vs Nets Live Stream from Abroad

Most streaming services are US-only, meaning that you won’t be able to watch when you travel outside of the country. A virtual private network (VPN) can help there, as it hides your location and alters your IP address to make your network operate as if you were still streaming at home. NordVPN is one of the very best VPN’s out there, and you can try it out with no risk, as it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee if you don’t like it.

