Bologna vs Inter live stream: Can you watch for free?

Looking to further increase the widening gap between them and the rest of the league, Inter head to Renato Dall’Ara for a matchup against fourth-place Bologna today. Thiago Motta’s sizzling-hot side is one of the few teams this year to find success against Nerazzurri–a draw in the league and a 2-1 win in Coppa Italia, both away–and it will be interesting if they can put an end to Inter’s 12-match winning streak.

If you want to watch this one in the United States, it kicks off at 12:00 p.m. ET on Paramount+. Fortunately, there are three different ways you can watch a free live stream.

Is There a Free Bologna vs Inter Live Stream?

If you want to watch Bologna vs Inter today without paying anything, you can do exactly that with a free trial of Paramount+, which has every Serie A game. It’s normally $6 per month or $60 for a year, but new subscribers–or anyone with an unused email address and credit card–can watch for free for seven days before canceling or paying.

Fortunately, even if you’ve used up your Paramount+ free trial, there are two other ways you can watch at no cost.

The first option is the Paramount+ channel through Amazon Prime Channels. This is going to give you all of the same live and on-demand content, but you’ll watch on Amazon’s platforms instead of Paramount’s. Note that you’ll need a Prime subscription to watch this way, but both Prime (30 days) and the Paramount+ channel (seven days) come with a free trial.

Second, if you sign up for a free five-day trial of DirecTV Stream, there are a number of different add-ons that can be included with the trial. “Paramount+ with SHOWTIME” is one of them. After you sign up, you’ll watch the match on the Paramount+ website or app (not DirecTV Stream’s) by logging in with your DirecTV Stream username and password.

How to Watch the Bologna vs Inter Live Stream from Abroad

If you want to watch the match via Paramount+, Prime Channels or DirecTV Stream from outside of the United States, you will need a virtual private network (VPN). A VPN hides your IP address and connects you to a server in the US, which essentially fools your network into thinking you’re physically located wherever the server is, and thus lets you access content from that location.

NordVPN is one of the best VPN services in the business, and it will get you watching the match from abroad. It also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, so there’s no loss if you change your mind within the first month of signing up.

